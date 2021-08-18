Have you been looking for the best spot to pamper yourself? The best spot to clean up those outdoor-sports dirty cuticles and nails? Look no further than Crescent Nails. Conveniently located on Simpson Avenue, stop in after you break a nail (or two) during your downhill mountain bike session at Bachelor or while you're getting a bike tune up at Pine Mountain Sports.

Darris Hurst

In addition to their easy to access location off 14th Street, customers say this is a quality, clean nail salon where beautiful nails and excellent customer service are always delivered. With many bays for feet soaking and many stations for nails, you won't experience much of a wait and you'll love their comfy leather seats. Customers love their marble floor, oversized silver wall clock and Roman columns holding up inlaid archway wall cut-outs. Beautiful lighting complements the gorgeous interior design. The reception is always friendly and people feel right at home with the premiere spa environment curated.

"In the four and a half years of being open, all of us at Crescent Nails thank our customers and everyone who gave us this opportunity. We love what we do and are so thankful for everything that is given to us," shared Crescent Nails owner, Dennis Huynh.

Darris Hurst

Crescent Nails & Spa

1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend

541-382-0559

On Instagram @crescent_nails_bend

Second place: Freshly Filed