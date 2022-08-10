 Best Massage/Day Spa 2022 | Anjou Spa | Goods and Services | Bend
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Goods and Services

Best Massage/Day Spa 

Anjou Spa

By

Stepping into Anjou Spa, the team there wants visitors to experience more than just the pleasure of the massage or other service they signed up for. In addition to its full complement of facials, skin care, foot soaks, waxing, deep-tissue and other massages, Anjou also invites guests to sit and stay a while, enjoying the steam room and infrared sauna, or even its “sanctuary suite,” where couples or groups can come and relax in their own private space and enjoy sparkling wine, cupcakes or a charcuterie board. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

“For us it’s the whole experience—all the little touches we do,” said Jenna Walden, owner of Anjou Spa. “We try to add value to our experiences—they’re there to relax both mentally and physically.” 

Anjou’s team prides itself on catering to the type of people who work hard and play hard in Central Oregon—a lot of times, that includes athletic people who spend a lot of time in the wind and sun, and whose skin can be impacted by all that activity. Recently, Anjou added a new line of skin care products called Ultraceuticals, an Australian brand designed to help repair skin in a dry climate like Central Oregon’s. 

“It’s about building up your skin barrier and getting that strengthened,” Walden said. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Between its lush skin care products and its comfortable spa services—and the option to get a monthly membership to support your regular wellness and therapeutic goals—it’s no wonder that the readers of the Source Weekly have voted Anjou Spa their “Best” once again.


Location Details Anjou Spa
Anjou Spa
1835 NW Pence Lane #120
Summit West
Bend, OR
541-241-8454
Mon-Tue 10am-6pm, Wed 9am-6pm, Thu 9am-8pm, Fri-Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 11am-5pm
Shops & Services and Hair & Beauty
Map


SECOND PLACE:  Spa W
Location Details Spa W
125 NW Wall St.
Bend, OR
Hair & Beauty
Map
  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Plumber

    • Thanks for the information that you should ensure that the company has well-experienced

    • Posted by Kenneth Stevens
    • on August 3, 2022

  • Re: Best Mani/Pedi

    • I live on the west side and used to drive across town to Solar Nails,…

    • Posted by Nwpeach
    • on July 25, 2022

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 11, 2022

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation