Stepping into Anjou Spa, the team there wants visitors to experience more than just the pleasure of the massage or other service they signed up for. In addition to its full complement of facials, skin care, foot soaks, waxing, deep-tissue and other massages, Anjou also invites guests to sit and stay a while, enjoying the steam room and infrared sauna, or even its “sanctuary suite,” where couples or groups can come and relax in their own private space and enjoy sparkling wine, cupcakes or a charcuterie board.

“For us it’s the whole experience—all the little touches we do,” said Jenna Walden, owner of Anjou Spa. “We try to add value to our experiences—they’re there to relax both mentally and physically.”

Anjou’s team prides itself on catering to the type of people who work hard and play hard in Central Oregon—a lot of times, that includes athletic people who spend a lot of time in the wind and sun, and whose skin can be impacted by all that activity. Recently, Anjou added a new line of skin care products called Ultraceuticals, an Australian brand designed to help repair skin in a dry climate like Central Oregon’s.

“It’s about building up your skin barrier and getting that strengthened,” Walden said.

Between its lush skin care products and its comfortable spa services—and the option to get a monthly membership to support your regular wellness and therapeutic goals—it’s no wonder that the readers of the Source Weekly have voted Anjou Spa their “Best” once again.



