Taking care of yourself and making sure you're in good health is always important—but in these times, it can be even more crucial. When it comes to your health, you want to be sure you can trust those providing care to you and your family.

That's where Praxis Health/High Lakes Health Care comes in. Through its urgent care, gynecology and primary care doctors, nurse practitioners and support staff working in Bend, Redmond and Sisters, High Lakes provides that trusted, consistent relationship with patients of all ages. This actually marks the third year in a row that High Lakes has won Best Medical Group—call it a three-peat!

"Thank you Central Oregon! Our greatest joy is to be entrusted to provide quality care to our patients. Being voted Best Medical Group by Source Weekly readers is truly icing on the cake," said Katie White, support staff manager. "Central Oregon has some of the finest physicians and health care organizations in the country. To be considered once was a tremendous honor. To win this award three consecutive years, to share this accomplishment with our work family, with our patients, is met with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and respect for a community we embrace."

In High Lakes Health Care's eyes, the patient is #1. In a year when health has been more of a focus than normal, providers and employees have risen to the challenge.

"While this year has proven challenging on many levels for both health care providers and their patients, we continue to build on the promise of helping our patients through every step of their health care journey," White said. "We wouldn't be able to do it without our outstanding team. Thank you to all of our incredible providers and behind-the-scenes employees who work tirelessly each and every day."

Upper Mill – 929 SW Simpson, Suite 300, Bend

Shevlin Park — 2175 Shevlin Park Rd., Bend

Urgent Care — 2215 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Suite 100, Bend

Gynecology — 2195 NW Shevlin Park Rd., Bend

Redmond — 1001 NW Canal Blvd, Redmond

Sisters — 354 W Adams Ave., Sisters

541-389-7741

highlakeshealthcare.com

