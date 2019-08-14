Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Men's Clothing 

REVOLVR Menswear

By

A teacher used to tell us that if "you look good, you'll feel good." To be honest, it's a pretty solid mantra to live by, because when you're stylin,' you're smilin.'

Guys, I know it can be tough to find a place with the right variety of clothing or one that offers the options to help you match your individual style, though at REVOLVR, this all comes easy. Everything from the best flannels, stylish button-ups, rad hats, socks and watches to get your accessory game on point... there's a little something for all the guys here.

ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl

Are you more of a casual guy? They've got you covered. Looking to find the right outfit for that next job interview? Also covered. Needing a gift for your male partner, friend, or relative? Snap.

"There's really nowhere for guys to shop here that they have a large selection," says co-owner Christine Davis. This is one of the main reasons why Davis, and her partner, Jon Davis, decided to open up a second location here in Bend—the first store being in Bozeman, Montana.

In reality, she makes a good point. REVOLVR has clothes that people in Central Oregon really do wear– and can wear for multiple outings. "There's a lot of trends that come out of L.A. or New York that would not fit—in Bozeman or in Bend," says Jon Davis. "It's definitely filtering through that and figuring out things that fit our market and our store."

At REVOLVR you can find big brands like Levi's or even local brands like Bearded Oregon. Plus, they'll even offer you a taste of some local beer when you walk into the store. Growing up dreading trips to the mall, I can confidently say that buying clothes has never been so fun.

Location Details Revolvr Menswear
945 NW Wall St. Suite 100
Downtown
Bend, Oregon
541-647-2627
Shops & Services
Map

2nd Place:
Location Details Local Joe
929 NW Wall St.
Bend, OR
Shops & Services
Map

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Shoe Store

    • I would like to see your women's shoes.

    • Posted by Jim Fran Boetcher
    • on July 18, 2019

  • Re: Best Clothing Consignment

    • I am interested in a pair of shoes, Women's, size 8.5, red sneakers

    • Posted by Jim Fran Boetcher
    • on July 18, 2019
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation