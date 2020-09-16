 Best New Restaurant in Sisters 2020 | Coco Loco Taco Bar | Best Of Sisters | Bend
Best Of Sisters

Best New Restaurant in Sisters 

Coco Loco Taco Bar

By

The town of Sisters has a wealth of delightful restaurants and food carts—many of them serving up Mexican fare—but this new little gem in the Eurosports food cart garden is taking home the title of Best New Restaurant in Sisters this year. (It's a category we've just added to our Best of Central Oregon lineup for the smaller towns around Bend this year.) Coco Loco Taco Bar, housed in a welcoming food truck, opened for business only this June. Since then, it has gained a reputation for serving up not only some of the classic tacos that people love—but also offers vegan taco varieties that include organic beans, cabbage, house-made salsa fresca, avocado cubes, cilantro and a special vegan Coco Loco sauce. Also on the menu are nachos, burritos, quesadillas, bowls and paletas—fresh Mexican popsicles made with real fruit, and you've got both lunch (or dinner) and dessert handled.

GRACE PULVER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Grace Pulver Photography

Coco Loco Taco Bar
223 NE Hood Ave., Sisters (in the Eurosports food cart garden)
facebook.com/cocolocotacos/

2nd June's Asian Kitchen


 

