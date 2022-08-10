 Best New Restaurant 2022 | Bosa Food & Drink | Food | Bend
Food

Best New Restaurant 

Bosa Food & Drink

By

About this time last year we were telling you about a new neighborhood place on Galveston in Bend created in the image of a traditional Italian osteria. BOSA Food & Drink was on a mission to be an inviting place where family and friends gather to eat often. Mission accomplished! BOSA has been voted Best New Restaurant 2022 by Source Weekly readers. Fresh pastas along with other French and Mediterranean dishes, seasonally driven using the best ingredients available, along with an extensive wine list and creative cocktail selections, have made BOSA a go-to spot on Bend’s west side. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

House-made focaccia bread, mouthwatering Bigoli “Cacio e Pepe,” a monstrous 40-ounce bone-in ribeye, and daily specials are just a few of the menu favorites.

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Chefs Nate King and Bill Dockter, co-owners/operators of BOSA, met in a Colorado resort town years ago and started dreaming up their own version of a neighborhood eatery. King and Dockter had this to say upon learning the news of being voted Best New Restaurant: “After pursuing and finally securing our dream location in Bend back in February 2020, our excitement was halted by the COVID pandemic. We were able to work with our landlord and weather the storm and emerged as a new restaurant on August 1, 2021. We are overwhelmed by the love and support that we have received from the community and our neighborhood. We are humbled by the awards that we have received and feel that this is a reflection upon our staff’s hard work and dedication to our concept. Thank you, Bend!!”

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

FIRST PLACE: Bosa Food and Drink

Location Details Bosa
1005 NW Galveston Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-241-2727
Daily 5-10pm
Italian and French
Map

SECOND PLACE:  Nome Italiano

Location Details Nome Italiano
1465 SW Knoll Ave
Century West
Bend, OR
541-241-2556
Wed-Sun 5-10pm
Italian
Map
Previous Winners

