About this time last year we were telling you about a new neighborhood place on Galveston in Bend created in the image of a traditional Italian osteria. BOSA Food & Drink was on a mission to be an inviting place where family and friends gather to eat often. Mission accomplished! BOSA has been voted Best New Restaurant 2022 by Source Weekly readers. Fresh pastas along with other French and Mediterranean dishes, seasonally driven using the best ingredients available, along with an extensive wine list and creative cocktail selections, have made BOSA a go-to spot on Bend’s west side.

House-made focaccia bread, mouthwatering Bigoli “Cacio e Pepe,” a monstrous 40-ounce bone-in ribeye, and daily specials are just a few of the menu favorites.

Chefs Nate King and Bill Dockter, co-owners/operators of BOSA, met in a Colorado resort town years ago and started dreaming up their own version of a neighborhood eatery. King and Dockter had this to say upon learning the news of being voted Best New Restaurant: “After pursuing and finally securing our dream location in Bend back in February 2020, our excitement was halted by the COVID pandemic. We were able to work with our landlord and weather the storm and emerged as a new restaurant on August 1, 2021. We are overwhelmed by the love and support that we have received from the community and our neighborhood. We are humbled by the awards that we have received and feel that this is a reflection upon our staff’s hard work and dedication to our concept. Thank you, Bend!!”





