 Best Nonprofit 2020 | Humane Society of Central Oregon | Local Life | Bend
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Local Life

Best Nonprofit 

Humane Society of Central Oregon

By

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is one of the longest-running nonprofits in Central Oregon. Since 1961, it has served local animals and people, providing company as well as thrifted items at its secondhand store, where profits go toward the efforts and operations of the animal shelter.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to win best of for nonprofit as well as thrift store," says Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager. "This community is passionate about all animals; those that we live with as well as those that live within our environment, and we are here to support the needs of the people and the animals in our community."

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

With the advent of COVID-19, the human-animal bond came to the forefront, as people have chosen to take advantage of the shelter and adopt animals during the pandemic.

Sabrina Lusser, executive director, says, "We feel that we're so well supported because of our long-standing history in the community and we try and adapt to whatever's happening at the time to try and help."

When the virus first made its appearance, the Humane Society chose not to put its animals into foster homes, but rather, continue making efforts for its adoptions throughout the pandemic. It was able to find homes for all of the animals, despite the little bit of worry around going outside the norm.

"We're one of the shelters that did not put our animals into foster [when the virus started]; we decided that permanent placement in their forever homes was the ideal, and so we tried it and it worked perfectly," says Ouchida.

Humane Society of Central Oregon
61170 SE 27th St., Bend
541-382-3537

2nd - Street Dog Hero


Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 16-23, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation