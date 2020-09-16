 Best Nursery 2020 | Eastside Gardens | Shopping | Bend
Due to the pandemic, there also has been a growing interest in gardening and nature this year. Whenever you want to browse an exciting variety of vegetation, gardening supplies, or just even have a fun walk around a plant nursery, Eastside Gardens is the place to go. Expect not just friendly service, but also a massive selection of plants, all under one roof. It’s no wonder that this family owned business won Best Nursery in this year’s readers’ poll.  

 “We’re very excited to be chosen,” said Allee Cocco, manager of Eastside Gardens. “We try our best to provide plants, veggies, supplies and service to our customers in this growing climate. We believe our customers like us and they choose to come here because we are a small, family run business. We have our nursery set up with user-friendly areas and always try to have a different variety of things.  We also try to showcase our new and fun items when they arrive.”

With almost 6 acres of plants to browse, Eastside’s selections include succulents, soil, fertilizers, and plants fit for specific purposes, such as deer resistant, organic pest deterrent, and more. They also offer delivery, as well as on-site yard and garden consultation about everything from water features to patios and garden design.  

 “People have been more excited about the outdoors this year,” says Cocco. “We think this current pandemic has given people more time to explore and learn about gardening and nature. We enjoy helping people learn and grow their yards/gardens.”

Eastside Gardens
61870 SE 27th St., Bend
541-383-3722
eastsidegardensinc.com

2nd - Moonfire and Sun Garden Center


