Best of Nest 

Wyatt Gaines

New to town? New to parenting? In search of a date night, tutor or pediatrician? We've got you covered. In fact, we've got the best of the best! With our Best of the Nest Ballot, local parents recently voted for their favorite businesses, from the most kid-friendly restaurant to the doc that makes the boo-boos better. We now proudly present you with the 2018 Best of the Nest Winners. Patronize them, congratulate them and best of all, enjoy them!

BEST HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Megan Karnop (COPA)

Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)

Best Children's Dentist

Dr. Steve Christensen (Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry)

Dr. Elise Burrus (Pediatric Dental Associates)

Best Children's Orthodontist

Dr. Blair Struble (Struble Orthodontics)

Dr. David Sullivan (Sullivan Orthodontics)

Best Children's Optometrist

Dr. Gabby Marshall (Elemental Eyecare)

Dr. Kirsten Scott (Integrated Eyecare)

Best OB/Midwife

Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)

Dr. Mary Ann Ahmed (East Cascade Women's Group)

Best of Education

Best Day Care

The Cottage Day Care

Inspire Early Learning Centers

Best Preschool

The Cottage Day Care

Inspire Early Learning Centers

Best Charter/Magnet Elementary/ Private School

Highland Magnet at Kenwood School

REALMS Middle School

Best After-School Program

Boys & Girls Club

Kids Inc.

Best Tutor / Learning Specialist

Sylvan Learning Center

Heather Ashley, M.ED

Best Music Instruction

Cascade School of Music

Music Flow

Best Day Camps for Little Kids

Bend Park & Recreation District

Camp Fire Central Oregon

Best Day Camps for Older Kids

High Desert Museum Camp

Camp Fire Central Oregon

BEST OF RECREATION

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

Bouncing off the Wall

Mountain Air Trampoline Park

Best Place for a Playdate (outdoor)

Columbia Park

The Pavilion

Best Gymnastics Center

Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy

OOA Gymnastics

Best Martial Arts School

High Desert Martial Arts

Clark's University of Martial Arts

Best Swim Instructor

Liza Petzke, (The Athletic Club of Bend)

Mary McCool

Best Kids Yoga

Namaspa

Athletic Club of Bend

Best Dance Studio

V!be Dance Center

The School of Dance with Miss Marcelle (The Athletic Club of Bend)

Best Skate Park

Ponderosa Skate Park

Redmond Skate Park

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Mountain Air Trampoline Park

Bouncing off the Wall

Best Teen Hang Out

The Old Mill District

Townshend's Bend Teahouse

Best Family Festival

Oregon WinterFest

Bend Summer Festival

Best Place for Kid-Friendly Camping

Elk Lake Resort

Hoodoo's Crescent Lake Resort

Best Place for a Family Swim

Athletic Club of Bend

Juniper Swim and Fitness Center

Best Family Night Out

Sun Mountain Fun Center

McMenamin's Old St. Francis Movie Theater

Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)

Mt. Bachelor

Vector Volcano Classic Arcade

Best of Dining

Best Kids Menu

Jackson's Corner

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Best Family Restaurant

Jackon's Corner

Tumalo Feed Company

Best Kid Friendly Brewery

Crux Fermentation Project

Deschutes Brewery

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

Goody's

Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt

Best Teen Date

Townshend's Bend Teahouse

Regal Cinemas

Best Parents Night Out

Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

Ariana Restaurant

Best of Shops & Services

Best Children's Clothing Store (New)

Hopscotch Kids

Baby Phases

Best Children's Consignment Store

Stone Soup

The Stylish Stork

Best Toy Store

Leapin' Lizards Toy Company

Hopscotch Kids

Best Place for a Child's Haircut

Sprouts Kids Salon

Sports Clips Haircuts

Best Photographer for Children and Families

Jewel Images

Natalie Stephenson Photography

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

KIDS Center

Boys & Girls Club