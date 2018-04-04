Best of Nest 

New to town? New to parenting? In search of a date night, tutor or pediatrician? We've got you covered. In fact, we've got the best of the best! With our Best of the Nest Ballot, local parents recently voted for their favorite businesses, from the most kid-friendly restaurant to the doc that makes the boo-boos better. We now proudly present you with the 2018 Best of the Nest Winners. Patronize them, congratulate them and best of all, enjoy them!
BEST HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Megan Karnop (COPA)
Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)
Best Children's Dentist
Dr. Steve Christensen (Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry)
Dr. Elise Burrus (Pediatric Dental Associates)
Best Children's Orthodontist
Dr. Blair Struble (Struble Orthodontics)
Dr. David Sullivan (Sullivan Orthodontics)
Best Children's Optometrist
Dr. Gabby Marshall (Elemental Eyecare)
Dr. Kirsten Scott (Integrated Eyecare)
Best OB/Midwife
Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)
Dr. Mary Ann Ahmed (East Cascade Women's Group)
Best of Education
Best Day Care
The Cottage Day Care
Inspire Early Learning Centers
Best Preschool
The Cottage Day Care
Inspire Early Learning Centers
Best Charter/Magnet Elementary/ Private School
Highland Magnet at Kenwood School
REALMS Middle School
Best After-School Program
Boys & Girls Club
Kids Inc.
Best Tutor / Learning Specialist
Sylvan Learning Center
Heather Ashley, M.ED
Best Music Instruction
Cascade School of Music
Music Flow
Best Day Camps for Little Kids
Bend Park & Recreation District
Camp Fire Central Oregon
Best Day Camps for Older Kids
High Desert Museum Camp
Camp Fire Central Oregon
BEST OF RECREATION
Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
Bouncing off the Wall
Mountain Air Trampoline Park
Best Place for a Playdate (outdoor)
Columbia Park
The Pavilion
Best Gymnastics Center
Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy
OOA Gymnastics
Best Martial Arts School
High Desert Martial Arts
Clark's University of Martial Arts
Best Swim Instructor
Liza Petzke, (The Athletic Club of Bend)
Mary McCool
Best Kids Yoga
Namaspa
Athletic Club of Bend
Best Dance Studio
V!be Dance Center
The School of Dance with Miss Marcelle (The Athletic Club of Bend)
Best Skate Park
Ponderosa Skate Park
Redmond Skate Park
Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
Mountain Air Trampoline Park
Bouncing off the Wall
Best Teen Hang Out
The Old Mill District
Townshend's Bend Teahouse
Best Family Festival
Oregon WinterFest
Bend Summer Festival
Best Place for Kid-Friendly Camping
Elk Lake Resort
Hoodoo's Crescent Lake Resort
Best Place for a Family Swim
Athletic Club of Bend
Juniper Swim and Fitness Center
Best Family Night Out
Sun Mountain Fun Center
McMenamin's Old St. Francis Movie Theater
Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)
Mt. Bachelor
Vector Volcano Classic Arcade
Best of Dining
Best Kids Menu
Jackson's Corner
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
Best Family Restaurant
Jackon's Corner
Tumalo Feed Company
Best Kid Friendly Brewery
Crux Fermentation Project
Deschutes Brewery
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
Goody's
Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt
Best Teen Date
Townshend's Bend Teahouse
Regal Cinemas
Best Parents Night Out
Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
Ariana Restaurant
Best of Shops & Services
Best Children's Clothing Store (New)
Hopscotch Kids
Baby Phases
Best Children's Consignment Store
Stone Soup
The Stylish Stork
Best Toy Store
Leapin' Lizards Toy Company
Hopscotch Kids
Best Place for a Child's Haircut
Sprouts Kids Salon
Sports Clips Haircuts
Best Photographer for Children and Families
Jewel Images
Natalie Stephenson Photography
Best Nonprofit Serving Children
KIDS Center
Boys & Girls Club