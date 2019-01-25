Best of the Nest 2019 

click to enlarge
New to town? New to parenting? In search of a date night, tutor or pediatrician? We've got you covered. In fact, we've got the best of the best!
Vote for your favorite kid-centric and family-oriented local businesses and services in our annual "Best of the Nest" readers poll.
Ballots go live Monday, Jan. 28 at 10am. Must vote by Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 5pm.
The 2019 categories are:
Best of Healthcare
(Please list individual Practitioners, not Groups/Practices)
- Best Pediatrician
- Best Children’s Dentist
- Best Children’s Orthodontist
- Best Children’s Optometrist
- Best OB/Midwife
- Best Alternative Healthcare Practitioner for Children and Families
- Best Speech Therapist / Pathologist
- Best Veterinarian
Best of Education
- Best After-School Program
- Best Day Care
- Best Preschool
- Best Tutor / Learning Specialist
- Best Arts Instruction
- Best Day Camps for Little Kids
- Best Day Camps for Older Kids
- Best of Recreation
- Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
- Best Place for a Playdate (outdoor)
- Best Martial Arts School
- Best Kids Yoga
- Best Dance Studio
- Best Place for a Child’s Birthday Party
- Best Teen Hang Out
- Best Family Festival
- Best Family Night Out
- Best Place for Family Camping
- Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)
Best of Dining
- Best Kids Menu
- Best Family Restaurant
- Best Kid Friendly Brewery
- Best Place for a Sweet Treat
- Best Parents Date Night
- Best Mom’s Night Out
- Best Dad’s Night Out
Best of Shops & Services
- Best Children’s Clothing Store
- Best Children’s Consignment Store
- Best Place for Teen Clothing
- Best Skate Shop
- Best Toy Store
- Best Place for a Child’s Haircut
- Best Photographer for Children and Families
- Best Nonprofit Serving Children