Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 25, 2019 Bend Nest » Best of the Nest

Best of the Nest 2019 

It's time to vote — Jan. 28 - Feb. 12

By
click to enlarge SHANNON COREY
  • Shannon Corey

New to town? New to parenting? In search of a date night, tutor or pediatrician? We've got you covered. In fact, we've got the best of the best!

Vote for your favorite kid-centric and family-oriented local businesses and services in our annual "Best of the Nest" readers poll.

Ballots go live Monday, Jan. 28 at 10am. Must vote by Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 5pm.

The 2019 categories are:

Best of Healthcare

(Please list individual Practitioners, not Groups/Practices)
  • Best Pediatrician
  • Best Children’s Dentist
  • Best Children’s Orthodontist
  • Best Children’s Optometrist
  • Best OB/Midwife
  • Best Alternative Healthcare Practitioner for Children and Families
  • Best Speech Therapist / Pathologist
  • Best Veterinarian

Best of Education

  • Best After-School Program
  • Best Day Care
  • Best Preschool
  • Best Tutor / Learning Specialist
  • Best Arts Instruction
  • Best Day Camps for Little Kids
  • Best Day Camps for Older Kids
  • Best of Recreation
  • Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
  • Best Place for a Playdate (outdoor)
  • Best Martial Arts School
  • Best Kids Yoga
  • Best Dance Studio
  • Best Place for a Child’s Birthday Party
  • Best Teen Hang Out
  • Best Family Festival
  • Best Family Night Out
  • Best Place for Family Camping
  • Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)

Best of Dining

  • Best Kids Menu
  • Best Family Restaurant
  • Best Kid Friendly Brewery
  • Best Place for a Sweet Treat
  • Best Parents Date Night
  • Best Mom’s Night Out
  • Best Dad’s Night Out

Best of Shops & Services

  • Best Children’s Clothing Store
  • Best Children’s Consignment Store
  • Best Place for Teen Clothing
  • Best Skate Shop
  • Best Toy Store
  • Best Place for a Child’s Haircut
  • Best Photographer for Children and Families
  • Best Nonprofit Serving Children


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Best of the Nest »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Bend Nest Staff

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation