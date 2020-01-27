Best of the Nest 2020 

Central Oregon is a great place to raise family. With our many great healthcare providers, educational programs and recreational activities, CO is a magical place to be both a kid and a parent.
To help recognize those who make family life so good here, now is the time to vote in our 2020 Best of the Nest readers poll! Go through and choose your favorite family-oriented businesses and services we have in the community.
Ballots will close Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5pm.
The 2020 Categories Are:
Best Healthcare Professionals
- Best Pediatrician
- Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice
- Best Children's Dental Practice
- Best Children's Orthodontist Practice
- Best OB
- Best Midwife/Doula
- Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children and Families
- Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist
- Best Veterinarian
Best of Education
- Best After-School Program
- Best Day Care
- Best Preschool
- Best Tutor
- Best Learning Specialist
- Best Arts Instruction
- Best Music Instruction
- Best Day Camp
Best of Recreation
- Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
- Best Martial Arts School
- Best Kids Yoga
- Best Dance Studio
- Best Youth Sports Organization
- Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
- Best Family Night Out
- Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun
- Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)
Best of Dining
- Best Kids Menu
- Best Family Restaurant
- Best Place for a Sweet Treat
- Best Parents Date Night
Best of Shops & Services
- Best Children's Clothing Store
- Best Children's Consignment Store
- Best Place for Teen Clothing
- Best Toy Store
- Best Photographer for Children and Families
- Best Nonprofit Serving Children