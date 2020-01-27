Best of the Nest 2020 

—CLICK HERE TO VOTE— The 2020 Categories Are:

Best Healthcare Professionals Best Pediatrician

Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice

Best Children's Dental Practice

Best Children's Orthodontist Practice

Best OB

Best Midwife/Doula

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children and Families

Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist

Best Veterinarian

Best of Education Best After-School Program

Best Day Care

Best Preschool

Best Tutor

Best Learning Specialist

Best Arts Instruction

Best Music Instruction

Best Day Camp

Best of Recreation Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

Best Martial Arts School

Best Kids Yoga

Best Dance Studio

Best Youth Sports Organization

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Best Family Night Out

Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun

Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)

Best of Dining Best Kids Menu

Best Family Restaurant

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

Best Parents Date Night

Best of Shops & Services

Best Children's Clothing Store

Best Children's Consignment Store

Best Place for Teen Clothing

Best Toy Store

Best Photographer for Children and Families

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

Central Oregon is a great place to raise family. With our many great healthcare providers, educational programs and recreational activities, CO is a magical place to be both a kid and a parent.To help recognize those who make family life so good here, now is the time to vote in our 2020 Best of the Nest readers poll! Go through and choose your favorite family-oriented businesses and services we have in the community.