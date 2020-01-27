 Best of the Nest 2020 | Best of the Nest | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2020 Bend Nest » Best of the Nest

Best of the Nest 2020 

It's time to vote — Jan. 27 - Feb. 11

By
best_nest_logoartboard_1_2x.png

Shannon Corey

Central Oregon is a great place to raise family. With our many great healthcare providers, educational programs and recreational activities, CO is a magical place to be both a kid and a parent.

To help recognize those who make family life so good here, now is the time to vote in our 2020 Best of the Nest readers poll!  Go through and choose your favorite family-oriented businesses and services we have in the community.

Ballots will close Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5pm.

—CLICK HERE TO VOTE—

The 2020 Categories Are:


Best Healthcare Professionals

  • Best Pediatrician
  • Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice
  • Best Children's Dental Practice
  • Best Children's Orthodontist Practice
  • Best OB
  • Best Midwife/Doula
  • Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children and Families
  • Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist
  • Best Veterinarian

Best of Education

  • Best After-School Program
  • Best Day Care
  • Best Preschool
  • Best Tutor
  • Best Learning Specialist
  • Best Arts Instruction
  • Best Music Instruction
  • Best Day Camp

Best of Recreation

  • Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
  • Best Martial Arts School
  • Best Kids Yoga
  • Best Dance Studio
  • Best Youth Sports Organization
  • Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
  • Best Family Night Out
  • Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun
  • Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again (for adults)

Best of Dining

  • Best Kids Menu
  • Best Family Restaurant
  • Best Place for a Sweet Treat
  • Best Parents Date Night

Best of Shops & Services

  • Best Children's Clothing Store
  • Best Children's Consignment Store
  • Best Place for Teen Clothing
  • Best Toy Store
  • Best Photographer for Children and Families
  • Best Nonprofit Serving Children
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Best of the Nest »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

More by Bend Nest Staff

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation