Best of the Nest 2020 

Best Children's Clothing Store - Hopscotch Kids Clothing

Bridget Bostrom, Owner

Darris Hurst

Having fun at Hopscotch Kids.

How would you describe Hopscotch Kids to someone who has never been inside the store?

Shoes and clothing make up about half of Hopscotch. We carry the latest brands such as Tea Collection, Rylee & Cru, Quincey Mae, Appman and Kicky Pants, to name a few. The rest of the store's focus is on things the kids love: toys, art and science products, books, dolls, games and puzzles. We also carry swimsuits and summer shoes year-round, for holiday travel. Need a cool float to take down the river, sun hats and sunblock? We've got you covered. We also will wrap and ship any gifts you like.

Why do customers come to Hopscotch instead of going elsewhere?

Hopscotch Kids is unique in that it offers both parents and kids an environment to relax and enjoy being there. We have a play area for kids to enjoy while parents shop. What keeps customers coming back, I believe, is our customer service and our commitment to sourcing the best products. We aim for quality items that last and the latest in children's toys, gear and clothing. We appreciate those who shop local and support us – without them, we wouldn't be here.

Will customers find new, seasonal merchandise at the store?

We just recently expanded to offer car seats and strollers from Nuna, Uppa Baby and Britax. With Easter around the corner, we are stocking up on creative products that are not just a one-time purchase but can be used over and over. Our new summer items include fun river and pool floats and outdoor games to help kids stay active during the long days of summer.

Has Hopscotch Kids been able to find ways to be eco-friendly?

We do look for environment-friendly companies with fair employment practices. Tea Collection is a great example of this. Tea ensures all factory workers have a fair wage and quality working conditions. Fabrics and dyes are recycled, and two percent of their profits go to charitable causes around the globe.

Can customers shop Hopscotch Kids online?

Yes, we launched our online store in December at Hopscotchkids.com. We are also on Instagram and Facebook.

Hopscotch Kids Clothing

1303 NW Galveston Ave, Bend

541- 213-2245

Hopscotchkids.com