Best of the Nest 2020 

Best Martial Arts Studio - Oregon Tai Chi Wushu

Master JianFeng Chen, Instructor

Darris Hurst

Master JianFeng Chen and Oregon Tai Chi Wushu students prepare for an upcoming IWUF competition.

Tell us a little about Oregon Tai Chi, and why it was voted Best of the Nest.

Honestly, I think because one, we are local, here in Bend over seven years now and two, I believe we are the best Chinese martial arts school in the area.

Tai Chi was originally a martial art, but is it now considered mainly a form of exercise?

It depends how you look at it. There is an evolution. One theory is that in times of peace, monks stayed in shape by creating forms, like the modern Wushu form. We gain agility through strength and coordination. The focus is on mind, body and spirit, whether or not the individual wants to learn self-defense. Tai Chi is also very good for physical rehabilitation. We have students with cerebral palsy and Parkinson's disease. We had a student who couldn't move at all until she started Tai Chi. Also, for cancer patients, the low impact exercise is ideal. People going through chemotherapy can exercise all the muscles with slow movements.

When you incorporate props like fans or ribbons with Tai Chi, is it a form of dance?

What looks like dance is putting the martial art into sequence, like a gymnastics routine. It is a form – you don't have to fight against someone in order to practice the movements. Tai Chi is often called meditation in motion.

How does Tai Chi benefit growing children?

It takes patience. These days we look for something new and exciting. Our philosophy is balance. Learn how to study, how to calm down, then pull yourself back up. It is a practice for daily life. It also helps children to learn from failure. Rather than give up, learn to continue to try. There is a saying, failure is the mother of success. A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.

Are classes at Oregon Tai Chi ongoing throughout the year?

Yes, students can start any time. Just show up 10 to 15 minutes before a class to begin. We encourage the more advanced students to help new beginners.

Oregon Tai Chi Wushu

1350 SE Reed Market Rd #102, Bend

(503) 929-9987

Oregontaichi.com