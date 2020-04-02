Best of the Nest 2020 

Best Midwife/Doula

Megan Baker

The words "midwife" and "hospital" tend to evoke completely different birthing environments. How do the two come together at the St. Charles Family Birthing Center?

As midwives, we don't bring in medical interventions unless it becomes necessary. We're trying to make the experience as much like a home setting as possible. We still do a lot of natural childbirth, delivering in different positions, delivering underwater. We also have the medical team and resources we need here, which allows us to do what we do well.

How receptive has the hospital been to offering a midwife option?

We have a really good relationship with our nurses and our physician partners. Everyone has a voice at the table. I like to talk and listen until everyone is comfortable. "What do you think of this?" "How do you feel about that?" It has been a big growth curve, but we have done a lot of work together with the home birth community.

What drew you to the field of midwifery?

I knew I wanted to be a midwife when I started nursing school. I researched the different kinds and chose to be a Certified Nurse Midwife, because I wanted to bring that service to as many women as possible. A large group of women in any community will choose to deliver at a hospital.

What changes or improvements have you seen since you started working in Bend?

When the St. Charles Redmond birthing center closed last July, the midwives were moved to Bend. There were a lot of transitions. We had spent some time collaborating in Redmond and got to almost 24/7 coverage. After Redmond closed, I worked to build a department here that was big enough to continue full time coverage. We recruited a full team and have since started making big changes, even for higher risk pregnancies.

How do you feel about being chosen "Best of the Nest" for 2020?

I am so honored. This is a win for women, a symbol that what we're doing is working. That women feel they are being heard. They see a response to what they're asking for.

Hannah Renzi, Certified Nurse Midwife

Bend Family Birthing Center

2500 Neff Rd., Bend