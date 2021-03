We heard your voice! Thank you sincerely for showing up in record numbers to cast your votes. The results are in and NOW (drumroll, please)...we present to you the 2021 Best of the Nest winners.

Best Dining

Ariana RestaurantZydeco Kitchen & Cocktails

Best Grocery Store

1st - Newport Avenue Market

2nd - Market of Choice

Best Family Takeout

1st - Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats

2nd - Spork

Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats.

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

1st - Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato

2nd - Goody's Chocolates and Ice Cream



Best Family Restaurant

1st - Jackson's Corner

2nd - Active Culture

Jackson's Corner.

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

1st - Crux Fermentation Project

2nd - Worthy Brewing Company

Best Kids Menu

1st - Life & Time

2nd - Jackson's Corner

Best Health Care Professionals

Riverside Animal HospitalBend Veterinary Clinic

Best Speech Therapist/ Pathologist

1st - Skidmore Speech & Language Services

2nd - Sonos Neurotherapies

Best Alternative Health Care Practice for Children & Families

1st - Hearthside Family Medicine

2nd - Pure Light Family Chiropractic

Best Midwife/Doula

1st - Hannah Renzi (St. Charles Health System)

2nd - Janette Gyesky (Bend Birth Center)

Best OB

1st - Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)

2nd - Dr. Regan Gage (East Cascade Women's Group)

Best Children's Optometrist Practice

1st - Elemental Eye Care

2nd - Integrated Eye Care

Best Children's Orthodontist Practice

1st - Struble Orthodontics

2nd - Rosenzweig Orthodontics

Struble Orthodontics.



Best Children's Dental Practice

1st - Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry

2nd - Pediatric Dental Associates



Best Children's Pediatric Clinic

1st - Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA)

2nd - Summit Medical Group

Best Pediatrician

1st - Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)

2nd - Dr. Michelle Mills (Summit Medical Group)

Best of Education

Camp TamarackCamp Fire Central Oregon

Best Day Camp

1st - Bend Parks & Recreation District

2nd - Camp Fire Central Oregon

Best Music Instruction

1st - Cascade School of Music

2nd - Out of the Box Arts

Best Arts Instruction

1st - The Art Station

2nd - Roots Art & Nature School

Best Learning Specialist

1st - Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

2nd - Heather Ashley M.ED

Sylvan Learning Center of Bend.

Best Tutor

1st - Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

2nd - Mathnasium

Best Preschool

1st - The Cottage Day Care Inc.

2nd - Waldorf School of Bend

Best Day Care

1st - The Cottage Day Care Inc.

2nd - Inspire Learning Center

Best Supplemental School Program

1st - Boys & Girls Clubs

2nd - Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

Best of Recreation

Mt Bachelor Ski AreaShevlin Park

Best Family Night Out

1st - Lava Lanes

2nd - Mountain Air

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

1st - Mountain Air

2nd - Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Mountain Air Trampoline Park.

Best Youth Sports Organization

1st - Bend Parks & Recreation District

2nd - MBSEF

Best Dance Studio

1st - V!be Dance Center

2nd - Gotta Dance

Best Kids Yoga

1st - Tula Movement Arts

2nd - Namaspa

Best Martial Arts School

1st - Oregon Tai Chi (WuShu)

2nd - Clark's University

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

1st - Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

2nd - Mountain Air

Best of Shops & Services



KIDS CenterFamily Access Network (FAN)

Best Photographer for Children & Families

1st - Natalie Stephenson

2nd - Caitlin & Co

Best Toy Store

1st - Leapin' Lizards Toy Company

2nd - Learning Express Toys

Best Children's Consignment Store

1st - Stone Soup Kids

2nd - Kids Paradise

Stone Soup Kids.

Best Children's Clothing Store

1st - Hopscotch Kids

2nd - Stone Soup Kids