 Best of the Nest 2021 | Best of the Nest | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 30, 2021 Bend Nest » Best of the Nest

Best of the Nest 2021 

Best Learning Specialist - Sylvan Learning Center, Audra Bohn, Director

By

Best Learning Specialist - Sylvan Learning Center, Audra Bohn, Director

NATALIE STEPHENSON
  • Natalie Stephenson

Can you describe in a nutshell how Sylvan helps students to succeed?

Our guiding philosophy is that every student can learn, and that each student learns differently. We have only expert teachers, trained to be successful with students. Many other tutoring centers utilize grad students who have the knowledge but maybe not the teaching skill. All of our tutors are licensed teachers.

Could you share some general tips for good study habits?

The best thing, especially in today's climate, is to have a routine, together with a designated study environment, a quiet space without distractions—a specific schedule for each day, and sticking to it.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

The current school year certainly has brought some major new challenges for teachers and students. How has Sylvan helped families to adapt?

We have re-invented ourselves a few times this year. I want to give a lot of tribute to our staff members who have worked so hard to meet all of the new needs. Every family wants something different. We provide online options, social distancing options for in-person learning, and in-home tutoring. A new program we are offering, at a fraction of the typical cost, is to come to our building to study. We are able to offer that dedicated space, with oversight and personal support.

Are there any changes brought about by the pandemic that you feel will remain a permanent addition to your services?

Yes, I'm pretty sure all of them, due to the fact that families' needs have changed. Other than temperature checks and plexiglass, some of the safety measures, all of it will remain. In-home tutoring is the biggest added service.

What do you think made Sylvan the top choice for families this year?

We are the best! We have been here over 40 years. Our teachers have established great reputations. We have long-term clients bringing their own children here. It's our dedicated staff, and our willingness to adapt to changing needs.

Sylvan Learning Center
2150 NE Studio Rd., Ste. 10, Bend
541-647-2732
locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/bend-or


About The Author

Elizabeth Warnimont

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Best of the Nest 2021
"Anxiety" Rocks
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Local Brew News
Women in Film
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Best of the Nest »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Best of the Nest

  • Best of the Nest »

    Best of the Nest 2021

    • By Bend Nest Staff
    • Mar 30, 2021
    We present to you the 2021 Best of the Nest winners More »

  • Best of the Nest »

    Best of the Nest 2021

    • By Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Mar 30, 2021
    Best Children's Consignment Store - Stone Soup Kids, Juli Parlan, Owner More »

  • Best of the Nest »

    Best of the Nest 2021

    • By Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Mar 30, 2021
    Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party - Mountain Air Trampoline Park, Eliot Collins, Manager More »
  • More »

More by Elizabeth Warnimont

  • Best of the Nest 2021

    Best of the Nest 2021

    Best Children's Consignment Store - Stone Soup Kids, Juli Parlan, Owner
    • By Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Mar 30, 2021
  • Best of the Nest 2021

    Best of the Nest 2021

    Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party - Mountain Air Trampoline Park, Eliot Collins, Manager
    • By Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Mar 30, 2021
  • Best of the Nest 2021

    Best of the Nest 2021

    Best Children's Orthodontist Practice - Struble Orthodontics, Blair Struble, Owner
    • By Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Mar 30, 2021
  • More »

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation