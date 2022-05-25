 Best of the Nest 2022 | Best of the Nest | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 25, 2022 Bend Nest » Best of the Nest

Best of the Nest 2022 

Local parents and families voted, and these are our 2022 winners in the Best of the Nest!
BEND NEST
  Bend Nest



Best of Shops & Services

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

Family Access Network (FAN)
KIDS Center

Best Photographer for Children & Families

Natalie Stephenson
Danae Swan Photography \ Julia Duke (tie)

Best Toy Store

Leapin' Lizards Toy Company
Learning Express Toys

Best Children's Consignment Store

Stone Soup Kids
Kids Paradise

Best Children's Clothing Store

Hopscotch Kids
Stone Soup Kids

Best of Dining

Best Parents' Date Night

Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
Ariana Restaurant

Best Grocery Store

Newport Avenue Market
Market of Choice

Best Family Take-Out

Spork
Life & Time

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato
Goody's Chocolates and Ice Cream

Best Family Restaurant

Jackson's Corner
El Sancho

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

Crux Fermentation Project
10 Barrel Brewing Company

Best Kids Menu

Washington Dining & Cocktails
Jackson's Corner

Best of Recreation

Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun

Mt Bachelor
Shevlin Park

Best Family Night Out

Sun Mountain Fun Center
Lava Lanes

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Cascade Indoor Sports

Best Youth Sports Organization

Bend Park & Recreation District
MBSEF

Best Dance Studio

The Dance Connection
Gotta Dance

Best Kids Yoga

Tula Movement Arts
Free Spirit

Best Martial Arts School

High Desert Martial Arts
Clark's University of Martial Arts

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

Mountain Air
Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park

Best of Education

Best Summer Camp

Wildheart Nature School
Camp Tamarack

Best Day Camp

Bend Park & Recreation District
Campfire

Best Music Instruction

Cascade School of Music
La Di Da Lessons

Best Arts Instruction

Marlene Alexander
The Art Station

Best Learning Specialist

Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
Heather Ashley M.Ed

Best Tutor

Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
Tyler Miller Tutoring

Best Preschool

The Cottage Day Care Inc.
Red Wagon

Best Day Care

The Cottage Day Care Inc.
Growing Tree Children's Center

Best Supplemental School Program

Raising Rooted Kids
Sylvan Learning Center of Bend

Best Healthcare Professionals

Best Veterinarian

Bend Veterinary Clinic
Pawtown Veterinary Care

Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist

Central Oregon Speech and Language
Connections Speech & Language

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families

Pure Light Family Chiropractic
Hearthside Family Medicine

Best Midwife/Doula

Tiffany Seiders, CPM (Beautiful Blessings Midwifery)
Jennifer Guthrie, CNM

Best OB

Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)
Dr. Janelle Strom (East Cascade Women's Group)

Best Children's Optometrist Practice

Elemental Eye Care
Integrated Eye Care

Best Children's Orthodontist Practice

Struble Orthodontics
Rosenzweig Orthodontics

Best Children's Dental Practice

Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Dental Associates

Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice Central Oregon

Pediatric Associates (COPA)
Summit Medical Group

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)
Dr. Bradley J. Burket
  The Source Weekly

