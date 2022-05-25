Best of the Nest 2022 

Local parents and families voted, and these are our 2022 winners in the Best of the Nest!
Best of Shops & Services
Best Nonprofit Serving Children
Family Access Network (FAN)
KIDS Center
Best Photographer for Children & Families
Natalie Stephenson
Danae Swan Photography \ Julia Duke (tie)
Best Toy Store
Leapin' Lizards Toy Company
Learning Express Toys
Best Children's Consignment Store
Stone Soup Kids
Kids Paradise
Best Children's Clothing Store
Hopscotch Kids
Stone Soup Kids
Best of Dining
Best Parents' Date Night
Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails
Ariana Restaurant
Best Grocery Store
Newport Avenue Market
Market of Choice
Best Family Take-Out
Spork
Life & Time
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato
Goody's Chocolates and Ice Cream
Best Family Restaurant
Jackson's Corner
El Sancho
Best Kid-Friendly Brewery
Crux Fermentation Project
10 Barrel Brewing Company
Best Kids Menu
Washington Dining & Cocktails
Jackson's Corner
Best of Recreation
Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun
Mt Bachelor
Shevlin Park
Best Family Night Out
Sun Mountain Fun Center
Lava Lanes
Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Cascade Indoor Sports
Best Youth Sports Organization
Bend Park & Recreation District
MBSEF
Best Dance Studio
The Dance Connection
Gotta Dance
Best Kids Yoga
Tula Movement Arts
Free Spirit
Best Martial Arts School
High Desert Martial Arts
Clark's University of Martial Arts
Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
Mountain Air
Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park
Best of Education
Best Summer Camp
Wildheart Nature School
Camp Tamarack
Best Day Camp
Bend Park & Recreation District
Campfire
Best Music Instruction
Cascade School of Music
La Di Da Lessons
Best Arts Instruction
Marlene Alexander
The Art Station
Best Learning Specialist
Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
Heather Ashley M.Ed
Best Tutor
Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
Tyler Miller Tutoring
Best Preschool
The Cottage Day Care Inc.
Red Wagon
Best Day Care
The Cottage Day Care Inc.
Growing Tree Children's Center
Best Supplemental School Program
Raising Rooted Kids
Sylvan Learning Center of Bend
Best Healthcare Professionals
Best Veterinarian
Bend Veterinary Clinic
Pawtown Veterinary Care
Best Speech Therapist/Pathologist
Central Oregon Speech and Language
Connections Speech & Language
Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children & Families
Pure Light Family Chiropractic
Hearthside Family Medicine
Best Midwife/Doula
Tiffany Seiders, CPM (Beautiful Blessings Midwifery)
Jennifer Guthrie, CNM
Best OB
Dr. John Murphy (Central Oregon OB/GYN)
Dr. Janelle Strom (East Cascade Women's Group)
Best Children's Optometrist Practice
Elemental Eye Care
Integrated Eye Care
Best Children's Orthodontist Practice
Struble Orthodontics
Rosenzweig Orthodontics
Best Children's Dental Practice
Deschutes Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Dental Associates
Best Pediatric Clinic/Practice Central Oregon
Pediatric Associates (COPA)
Summit Medical Group
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz (COPA)
Dr. Bradley J. Burket