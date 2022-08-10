 Best Outdoor Clothing 2022 | Shopping | Bend
Shopping

Best Outdoor Clothing 

By

Since 1980 Mountain Supply has been outfitting mountaineers, backcountry skiers, backpackers and climbers with the gear and expertise they need for their outdoor adventures. The independent retailer’s won the best outdoor clothing store category for the past two years. The store’s support from the community stems from the customer service and expertise of its staff.

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

“Our knowledgeable staff is really what sets us apart,” said Kevin Ganey, the general manager of Mountain Supply. “Not only do we have a little bit more of a specialized gear and a curated assortment within some of the best brands in the industry, but a wide selection of those brands as well. And really, our people and our staff really round out that in terms of being able to provide that amazing customer service, and maybe a little level of detail that you’re not going to get from the bigger box stores.”

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Those bigger box stores are surprisingly welcome competition to Ganey, who said the larger retail stores are usually the first step people take to the outdoors. As they continue and seek higher quality gear, they’ll eventually find their way to specialty retail stores like Mountain Supply. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

“I think that we still maybe wouldn’t exist without some of those bigger stores that help bring a larger population into the outdoor space,” Ganey said. “We’re never going to say no to someone wanting to get into the outdoors; we think that’s probably one of the most healthy and best choices people can make. Especially as we’ve seen the last couple years with the global pandemic.”

SECOND PLACE:  The Gear Fix

