The pandemic has robbed many of the simple summer pleasures in Central Oregon—but when it comes down to it, coronavirus has nothing on Mother Nature. Outdoor recreation is the hottest trend this summer and Pine Mountain Sports is keeping locals and tourists fully equipped for their activity of choice. In the warmer months, the friendly staff flaunts their expertise by recommending the best mountain biking trails in Bend and dressing their customers for the occasion. Events like races, group mountain bike rides and sports clinics are offered out of the company's doors. When the first snowflake falls, Pine Mountain Sports exchanges bikes for skis, padded shorts for insulated jackets, spiked tennis shoes for buckled boots.

Darris Hurst

"Our name is rather ambiguous; we could sell almost anything considered sports, and we used to have a broader variety of products but we decided to focus on bikes and skis, because honestly, we like doing what we do really, really well. The more focused we are on what we sell, the better we can serve our customers," said Dan McGarigle, owner of Pine Mountain Sports.

Year round, Pine Mountain Sports offers the finest gear and advises the prime locations for the activities of the season.

Darris Hurst

"Pine Mountain Sports is the go-to outdoor sports shop in Central Oregon because we cover our customers' outdoor needs for winter, summer, spring and fall. We provide the gear to get out on the trails and mountains," said employee Henry Abel. "I think our store resonates with the people in Bend because we have a lot of locals working for us. We don't hire seasonal employees; our customers can get to know our staff and feel comfortable with them. It definitely provides for a more personal experience."

Pine Mountain Sports

255 SW Century Dr,. Bend

541-385-8080

pinemountainsports.com

