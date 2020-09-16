If the Pine Tavern was along the Yellow Brick Road, you can bet Dorothy and Toto would have stopped in for a quick bite while they were off to see the wizard. The building was originally built in 1936 and is a staple in Bend. Come for the great happy hour, fish and chips, burgers or any of the specialty desserts. And with views overlooking the Deschutes River and Mirror Pond, this is a spot prime for outdoor dining.

Megan Baker

"It's a great honor. We certainly think we have the best patio in Bend. It's a tribute to the people of Bend who came here all summer long and supported us," said General Manager Anthony Avraam. "We were scared what it was going to look like [when the Pine Tavern reopened], but we were overwhelmed with the support."

click to enlarge Courtesy Pine Tavern

This summer outdoor and spaced-seating ruled king for anyone who felt safe enough to venture out and grab a bite. The Pine Tavern reopened May 15 with uncertainty, but its team was hoping to create a safe atmosphere for everyone who stopped in.

"We're lucky. We're one of the few places where we can offer that, and for people who were comfortable and wanting to sit outside we were able to provide them that. That was what it was all about when we relaunched—how can we make you feel as most comfortable as possible?"

And in the end, that consideration paid off.

"THANK YOU. Thank you, thank you, thank you, from all of us at the Pine Tavern," exclaimed Avraam.

Pine Tavern

967 NW Brooks St., Bend

541-382-5581

pinetavern.com

