Bend is known for a number of things—craft beer, glorious mountain views, an abundance of puffy jackets… and of course, a dog or two in (nearly) every household. And when it comes time for those households to go on vacation, someone has to take care of the furry members of the family. That’s where places like Bend Pet Resort come in—havens of fun and safety for dogs, and cats, too.

click to enlarge Daniel Robbins

Bend Pet Resort, named by the readers of the Source Weekly as the Best Pet Resort in Central Oregon, is tucked away on the east side of Bend, on 27th Avenue. The business offers dog and cat boarding and grooming as well as doggy day care for those pups who need a little entertainment while their human family is at work.

“We are a team of animal enthusiasts who make it our goal to ensure every animal has a wonderful experience while in our care,” said co-owner Haley Fannin, who bought the business from its previous owners, along with two other partners, in 2021. “Our staff go above and beyond to make sure that every animal feels safe and loved during their stay.”

click to enlarge Daniel Robbins

Pets have plenty of room to play indoors and out at Bend Pet Resort, and can also get a grooming while they’re there.

“Our groomers are amazing and take the time that the dogs need to get the grooming done to ensure that it is as stress free for each fur baby as possible,”

Fannin said.



