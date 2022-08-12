When the calendar turns to the time that Oregonians reluctantly call “smoke season,” (followed, in recent years, by “heat dome” season), our pets start getting the short end of the stick. Pavement too hot to walk on. Cars too hot to sit in for more than a minute. Parks and streets and backyards too smoky to breathe in. You get the picture.



click to enlarge Trinity Bradle

That’s why, on a recent day, I walked into Bend Pet Express to chat it up with the staff about my options for keeping my bored pups—fortunate enough to live in a house with A/C, but unfortunate enough to be cooped up during smoke season—busy during this time. The staff spent plenty of time with me, explaining which toys would help to stave off the boredom that my pandemic puppy is so obviously displaying, with her frantic zooming from one room of the house to another. I walked out with a new puzzle toy and advice on offering a cold bone to my puppy, right from the stash in the freezer. Both, they told me, will keep them busy for quite some time—along with offering some cooling benefits.



Personalized customer service is just one of the reasons that people frequent Bend Pet Express—and why it routinely wins a Best of Central Oregon award. Quality foods, a wide selection of treats and supplements, curbside pickup and grooming services may be some of the other reasons. For me, though, keeping my pups happy during the long and sometimes boring “smoke season” is high on the list.



Second place: