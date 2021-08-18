If you're looking for a pizza shop in Bend, Pizza Mondo is the way to go. Located downtown, amid Bend's chaos, Pizza Mondo offers excellent pies, calzones and salads. Mondo has been the winner of the Best Pizza award for 24 years in a row. The owners, Steve Koch and John Picarazzi, started the business in 1996, when Bend's population was only 30,000!

Courtesy Pizza Mondo

By being local and reliable, Pizza Mondo has built a reputation with locals and vacationers. Pizza Mondo is proud to say that most employees remain good friends, emphasizing important staff relationships. Mondo has gluten sensitive pizza, as well as a Lunch Special (slice, salad, and a soda for $6.50), After Mountain Special (two slices, and a bottomless soda for $6.50), and the Twilight Special (half off drinks, starters and salads with the purchase of a whole pie). Pizza Mondo has proven to be affordable and convenient, so take a stroll downtown and get some pizza.

