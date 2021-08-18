 Best Pizza 2021 | Pizza Mondo | Food | Bend
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Pizza 

Pizza Mondo

By

If you're looking for a pizza shop in Bend, Pizza Mondo is the way to go. Located downtown, amid Bend's chaos, Pizza Mondo offers excellent pies, calzones and salads. Mondo has been the winner of the Best Pizza award for 24 years in a row. The owners, Steve Koch and John Picarazzi, started the business in 1996, when Bend's population was only 30,000!

COURTESY PIZZA MONDO
  • Courtesy Pizza Mondo

By being local and reliable, Pizza Mondo has built a reputation with locals and vacationers. Pizza Mondo is proud to say that most employees remain good friends, emphasizing important staff relationships. Mondo has gluten sensitive pizza, as well as a Lunch Special (slice, salad, and a soda for $6.50), After Mountain Special (two slices, and a bottomless soda for $6.50), and the Twilight Special (half off drinks, starters and salads with the purchase of a whole pie). Pizza Mondo has proven to be affordable and convenient, so take a stroll downtown and get some pizza.


Pizzamondobend.com
Location Details Pizza Mondo
Pizza Mondo
811 NW Wall St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-330-9093
Mon & Wed-Sat 11am-close, Sun 11:30am-close
Pizza, Lunch Spots, Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map

Second Place: Old Towne Pizza

Location Details Olde Towne Pizza
118 NW Greenwood Ave.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-318-9018
11am-8pm Mon-Thu, Fri 11am-9pm, Sat 12pm-9pm, Sun 4pm-8pm
Pizza, Lunch Spots and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 18-25, 2021

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation