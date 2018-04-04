Back to Source
April 04, 2018

Best Place for a Kid's Haircut 

Sprouts Kid's Salon

1. Obvious first question: How do you keep kids relaxed and happy while cutting their hair? We now have multiple televisions for kids to view Netflix or a DVD of their choice. We also have lollipops—which are a huge hit. Plus, we have plenty of toys for kids to play with before, during or after their haircut—and we have a cool car for them to sit in—if they are the right size, of course!

2. What are the most requested styles these days? We are seeing a lot of what is sometimes referred to as the Gentlemen's Cut: super short on the sides and back and longer on top. For girls, we do a lot of A-Lines.

3. Are there any special skills involved in cutting kids' hair? I always say if you can cut kids' hair you can do anything! Some people think it takes less skill to cut kids' hair because they are small, but it's actually way harder! Kids can be very wiggly! It also takes A LOT of patience to do this job.

4. What happens during the special "Birthday Party Girl" cut? For a birthday party we have some fun dress-up clothes! We also do a fun hairstyle, paint nails, have a dance party and provide goodie bags and a photo.

5. Anything else you would like Bend parents to know? We recently partnered with the Lice Clinics of America to provide a more efficient and effective way to get rid of head lice. We are very excited to have this new technology that is 99.2% effective and non-toxic.

Sprouts Kids Salon 1444 NW College Way, Suite 6, Bend 541-382-0055 sproutskidssalon.mysalononline.com Tues.-Fri., 10am-6pm Sat., 9am-5pm


