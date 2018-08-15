Best Place for Medical-Cosmetic Enhancement 

Keely Damara

With over 20 years in the aesthetic industry, EsthetixMD founder Rebecca Covey knows how to get results. Working in many different positions throughout the aesthetic industry—from product development to clinician to educator—Covey has put together a stellar team that can tailor fit a skincare treatment to your needs. Growing from a small team of three to 25 in the past 15 years, EsthetixMD offers an array of services from CoolSculpting (freezing fat in those trouble areas), Botox and other cosmetic injectables, laser hair removal, skin tightening treatments and peels — as well as a day spa for waxing, facials, body treatments and more.

EsthetixMD also has the distinction of being awarded the Diamond Crystal Award, the highest level reserved for the top 2 percent of CoolSculpting practices nationwide. Practice makes perfect; the staff at EsthetixMD has performed over 25,000 laser hair removal treatments. Covey and her staff thank the Bend community for their success, as stated on their website, “which started with every client and patient over the last 15 years.”



2nd Place: Villano MD