Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Local Life

Best Place to Throw Your Dog Poop 

Hint: Not in a bag, left on the side of the trail

By

Staff Pick

Most people who've spent any time hiking trails around Bend, or taking their kids to school, or just walking down the sidewalk have seen them: black plastic bags filled with dog excrement left lying about like a nightmarish version of an Easter egg hunt.

click image SUZANNE JOHNSON
  • Suzanne Johnson

Maybe the bags are left around because people forget them. You're hiking, your dog squats, you do almost the right thing...but then there they sit, near the trail, waiting for millennia for the plastic to finally decompose. Maybe it's because although the dog's owner doesn't want to leave the poop on the trail, they don't want to carry it with them. Or maybe they're just lazy.

Which brings us to the crux—what to do with your dog's poo.

If you're going to bag it, take it with you and put it in a place that will end up in the landfill. Or, if you're more than 100 yards from a water source, dig a hole, push the pile of poop into the hole and cover it with dirt. It will decompose, no one will step in it, and it's one less plastic bag sitting in the dump.

And let's be real, even though the bags o' poop are disgusting, it's still better than stepping in Fido's waste, then tromping around all day with stink foot.

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation