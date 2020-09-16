Hayden Homes stays busy all year working to build communities throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. And you've definitely seen their homes here in Central Oregon. Heck, the house that crushed the Wicked Witch of the East? Probably built by Hayden Homes.

To make these communities possible it takes the entire team to get the job done. With over 300 employees between Hayden Homes and Simplicity by Hayden Homes, 100 of which are in Central Oregon, many individuals make sure they are operating at a high level.

"It is an honor to be voted not only Best Local Homebuilder but also the Best Place to Work in Central Oregon," says Patti Murphy, employee experience director at Hayden Homes.

Hayden Homes operates by the "Give As You Go" mantra, and hopes to serve its customers and communities far beyond just building homes. Especially this year, the people at Hayden Homes worked hard to give back when they could.

"This year has brought many challenges throughout our communities and across our country. We are especially proud of the ways in which our team members came forward with volunteering their time and resources in our community to bring our 'Give As You Go' philosophy to life by coordinating supply drives, hand sewing masks for front-line workers, packaging meals at The Giving Plate, and helping with impromptu food and donation drives. We are proud of our team for earning us this recognition as the Best Place to Work."

