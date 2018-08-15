Search
Best Place to Work (under 50 employees) 

Bend Veterinary Clinic

DANIEL ROBBINS
In Bend, we place as high a priority on the health and wellness of our pets as we do on ourselves. It takes a lot to stand out among the pack with a large number of excellent veterinary clinics in town, yet Bend Veterinary Clinic continues their ‘Best of’ win streak by fetching the prize for the fifth year in a row. When you talk to Practice Manager Julie Owens, it becomes easy to see why Bend Vet continues their winning streak and why this year the clinic also won Best Place to Work.

“It’s amazing,” Owens says of winning again. "To have all of these vet clinics in Central Oregon and continue to win year after year — the hard work and dedication from our doctors and our team, they make our clients and patients feel like they are our number-one priority."

Currently, Bend Veterinary Clinic is in the middle of renovations to improve the practice, including an improved reception area, separate cat and dog entrances and additional exam rooms.

Last year, Bend Veterinary Clinic claimed the runner-up prize for Best Place to Work (under 50 employees). This year, they take home the win.

"I think that a lot of it is that we’ve created great culture here,” Owens says. "We’re a very good team. I have an open door policy, if they are having a frustrating day, they can come to me. I think, truly, it’s the love of what they do. You get in this business for what people think, for the love of the animals.”

Changes to scheduling have been a relief for employees at Bend Veterinary Clinic. The clinic is open seven days a week and employees known 30 days in advance what their schedule will be. Best of all, employees work four 10-hour days, giving them three days to rest.

2nd Place: Oregrown

Bend Veterinary Clinic

360 NE Quimby Ave., Bend

541-382-0741

bendveterinaryclinic.com

