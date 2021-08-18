Severson Plumbing & Mechanical has been serving Central Oregon since 1977. Founders and owners Dave and Elaine Severson believe their values and consistency are among the reasons they've been so successful. Their son, Jason, is also part of the business and developed Severson Fire Protection under the same roof.

Courtesy Severson Plumbing

As long-term residents and business owners, the Seversons have strong ties to Central Oregon and the community and love supporting nonprofits such as Grandma's House, Bethlehem Inn, Kid's Center, Habitat for Humanity, Bend High School sports, 4-H, Shriners and others.

With their services in such high demand—a common thread for businesses in the trade sector these days—Severson Plumbing is always looking to hire more plumbers. They'll train and employ top-notch plumbers, putting a major emphasis on customer satisfaction, honesty and integrity when dealing with customers.

Pixabay

Learning of the Best Of award, Megan Severson shared, "Thank you so much, Central Oregon, we're proud to serve you!"

Severson Plumbing & Mechanical

63110 Nels Anderson Rd., Bend

541-382-3720

Seversonplumbers.com

Second place: Gordon Plumbing