In 2020 we here at the Source Weekly introduced you to the “Altar of Pizza,” the then-new church-turned-pizzeria opened by a team of pizza-makers from Austin, Texas. Doing its first full summer in business during a pandemic wasn’t exactly the thing they—or any restauranteur, for that matter—would have been dreaming of, but in spite of that unexpected global event, Grace and Hammer has steadily been establishing its reputation as the go-to place for excellent wood-fired pies, great cocktails and an ooze of ambiance that is undeniable. Where once stood the chancel of the former Presbyterian church now stands the wood-fired oven, ready for daily worship. Watching it produce lovely, crispy pizzas or fresh bread is the definition of divine.

“We are constantly busy—we’ve worked hard doing our best to keep up with the demand,” said co-owner and General Manager Adam Valentine. “We can’t be thankful enough for the community around us that have made this pizzeria dream come to life.”

Combined with a great patio for outdoor dining, craveable desserts and small plates that include a charcuterie board, caprese salad, wings, salad and fried mozzarella, Grace and Hammer checks all the boxes for a fun night on the town.