 Best Senior Living Facility 2021 | Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village | People and Places | Bend
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

People and Places

Best Senior Living Facility 

Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village

By

Offering its high desert hospitality for 40 years, Touchmark's senior living community helps folks embrace all the possibilities available to Bendites in their golden years, seeking adventure and otherwise. With views of the Deschutes River from comfortable private and spacious cottages and apartment lodge homes, Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village offers residents access to the active lifestyle they love. Varying services like assisted living and memory care are available as residents' needs may change.

COURTESY TOUCHMARK AT MOUNT BACHELOR VILLAGE
  • Courtesy Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village

Imagine partaking in adventures, events and amenities like bike-a-thons, birthday parties with family, fellow residents, friends and more, exploring and birding on the Deschutes River Trail, fun health and fitness classes, beautification at the salon, world-class afternoons and mornings at the famed Broken Top Golf Club —and all just a stone's throw from the maintenance-free residence. 

Renowned for meal preparation with the freshest local ingredients, Touchmark offers a variety of sustenance options. Chef-inspired elegant dining or casual bistro snacks on-the-go are all available. Nutritious and delectable culinary crafted menu options are plenty. Social time in the outdoors is important, but with Touchmark's dining ambiance options, creating community around the table over outstanding meals would be enough to fill one's entire calendar. Of course, solo and quiet dining is always available, as well.

COURTESY TOUCHMARK AT MOUNT BACHELOR VILLAGE
  • Courtesy Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village

With all these amenities, it's no wonder that it earns the title of Best Senior Living in Central Oregon!

Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village
19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend
458-256-6668
touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend/mount-bachelor-village/

Second place: Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living and Memory Care

 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 18-25, 2021

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation