Offering its high desert hospitality for 40 years, Touchmark's senior living community helps folks embrace all the possibilities available to Bendites in their golden years, seeking adventure and otherwise. With views of the Deschutes River from comfortable private and spacious cottages and apartment lodge homes, Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village offers residents access to the active lifestyle they love. Varying services like assisted living and memory care are available as residents' needs may change.

Courtesy Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village

Imagine partaking in adventures, events and amenities like bike-a-thons, birthday parties with family, fellow residents, friends and more, exploring and birding on the Deschutes River Trail, fun health and fitness classes, beautification at the salon, world-class afternoons and mornings at the famed Broken Top Golf Club —and all just a stone's throw from the maintenance-free residence.

Renowned for meal preparation with the freshest local ingredients, Touchmark offers a variety of sustenance options. Chef-inspired elegant dining or casual bistro snacks on-the-go are all available. Nutritious and delectable culinary crafted menu options are plenty. Social time in the outdoors is important, but with Touchmark's dining ambiance options, creating community around the table over outstanding meals would be enough to fill one's entire calendar. Of course, solo and quiet dining is always available, as well.

Courtesy Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village

With all these amenities, it's no wonder that it earns the title of Best Senior Living in Central Oregon!

Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village

19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend

458-256-6668

touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend/mount-bachelor-village/

Second place: Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living and Memory Care