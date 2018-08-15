Search
Local Life

Best Silver Lining on a City Council Decision 

A New Spot For Outdoor Concerts On The East Side

If you've been keeping up with the ongoing, dramatic saga surrounding noise and concerts in the City of Bend, then you know that earlier this year the City Council voted to limit the number of Temporary Change of Occupancy permits. What does this mean to the live music community? The Century Center, one of the primary outdoor music venues in Bend, got hit the hardest, because the decision limits the number of TCOs a building can obtain a year to three.

For live music lovers throughout Central Oregon, this decision came as a major bummer. Fortunately, a new venue has risen from the metaphorical ashes of the Century Center. This summer, odds are you've already caught a rad outdoor concert at Oregon Spirit Distillers, located on First Street in Midtown. Bend Radio Group opted to move all of its concerts to the outdoor space, which has already included sold-out performances by Whiskey Myers, High Valley, Shakey Graves and more.  

The space comes as a welcome silver lining to the bummer City Council decision. This outdoor space will see even more shows as summer charges on, including performances from incredible nationally touring acts such as Cold War Kids, the Dirty Heads and a variety of country music artists. If nothing else, this silver living proves you can't stop live music in Bend — thank the universe!

Oregon Spirit Distillers

740 NE 1st St, Bend

541-382-0002

oregonspiritdistillers.com

 

