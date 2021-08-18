 Best Ski and Snowboard Shop 2021 | Powder House | Health and Fitness | Bend
Health and Fitness

Best Ski and Snowboard Shop 

Powder House

By

Since 1976—for 45 years—Powder House Ski & Snowboard has been Central Oregon's premier ski and snow sports store. As an original ski shop in Bend, the friendly and knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing excellent customer service. It's their goal to assist with buying decisions by sharing local insider and athlete information and perspectives critical to gear decision making (and to increase your fun on the mountain). Boasting professional, certified technicians, Powder House provides the highest-quality service in boot fitting, tuning and maintaining skis and snowboards.

DANIEL ROBBINS
Highlights from the Powder House service shop include a world-class, full service tuning and repair center (for the recreational skier to the racer), overnight tuning and waxing, a hot new alpine rental fleet that includes over 100 demo skis, plus snowboards, cross country skis and snowshoe rentals in adult and youth sizes.

Owners Todd and Shanda McGee and the whole staff have this to say: "Thank you, Central Oregon! We are stoked to have been voted 'Best Ski & Snowboard Shop' again this year. We want to thank all of our customers for voting and shopping locally. We appreciate your continued support over the past 45 years. We are lucky to be in the outdoor industry and this year we had a great opportunity to help the community get outdoors in the midst of a pandemic. Whether you ride the mountain, hike the backcountry or enjoy the serenity of the forest snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, we look forward to helping you enjoy another season on the snow! Our biggest thank you is to our amazing staff. They are the reason Powder House is a great local shop. We couldn't do it without them! Pray for Snow!"

DANIEL ROBBINS
Powder House Ski & Snowboard
311 SW Century Dr., Bend
541-389-6234
Powderhousebend.com

  |  
 

Special Issues

