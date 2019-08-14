Search
Best Spot for a Night Out with the Crew 

The Capitol

By

The Capitol is a nightly ritual designed to give you a good time—winning in this new category.

Open daily from 5 pm to midnight, (2am on Wednesdays and Thursdays), the underground restaurant and nightclub is there to do just that.

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

What was originally a musical theater through the early to mid-20th century had been re-opened as a successor to its original purpose. That is exactly the intention of the club's owner, Nate Edgell, when he set out to reuse the space that had long been vacant.

At The Capitol, you can lounge in the dimly lit restaurant and bar and feast on a delicious menu of tacos, burgers and pizza with its own menu for toppings, and drink down the equally delicious cocktails, beer, cider and wine . They make clear that the majority of ingredients sourced are non-GMO and locally provided.

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Beside the bar is the nearby music venue where live music is performed, comedy turns to laughter, and everyone can get down on the dance floor.

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

If you ever get tired of the local breweries and the get-togethers, The Capitol may just be the place to check out for some serious quality time with your pals.

Location Details The Capitol
190 NW Oregon Ave.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-678-5740
Daily: 5pm-2am
Theater & Performance Venues, Bar / Pub / Lounge and Northwest Eclectic
2nd Place:

Location Details McMenamins Old St. Francis School
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-382-5174
Daily 7am-Close
Bar / Pub / Lounge, Theater & Performance Venues, American, Breakfast and Lunch, Brewery / Brew Pub and Best Patios
