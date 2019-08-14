Search
Health & Recreation

Best Staycation Destination 

Sunriver Resort

By

If Sunriver is the land that time forgot in Central Oregon, then Sunriver Resort's 3,300 acres is the paradise at the center. It's the kind of place that reminds locals and tourists alike how special Central Oregon is in the first place, and that the majesty of its outdoors is what brought people here in the first place.

Sunriver Resort has the luxurious amenities that resorts normally have, including swimming pools, spas, golf courses and world-class food, but it's the location, nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, that's truly one of a kind.

COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort

Michael Patron, director of performance optimization at Sunriver Resort, clarifies the experience: "Sunriver represents the Central Oregon experience at its core and offers all of the amenities and activities that make Central Oregon special. World-class golf and dining, beautiful scenery, a family-friendly environment, tons of activities, all surrounded by nature and wildlife."

But what draws locals to Sunriver Resort, along with the tourists? "The easy drive from Bend provides locals with easy access to the same vacation experience that is available to visitors to the area," says Patron. "Even more, Sunriver Resort offers special discounts and promotions for Deschutes County residents on lodging, golf, river floats and more."

COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort

Even if you just want a lazy weekend away from your Bend apartment, the rooms at Sunriver Resort feel like a throwback to a comfy mountain lodge in the 1960s. The resort has been there so long that it's easy for Central Oregonians to take it for granted, but at one point or another, we all make the trip. "The Sunriver experience is timeless," says Patron.

COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort

"Families have been traveling to the area to experience the breathtaking mountain views and endless outdoor activities for more than 50 years. Many of our guests visited the resort as kids and now bring their kids and grandkids in tow." Timeless is right.
Sunriver Resort
17600 Center Dr.
Sunriver, OR
Map

2nd Place:
Brasada Ranch
16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd
Powell Butte, OR
Map

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

