 Best Staycation 2020 | Sunriver Resort | Health & Recreation | Bend
Health & Recreation

Best Staycation 

Sunriver Resort

By

In the midst of the pandemic, staycations prove to be the safest way to kick back, relax and escape the chaos. Hidden in the grassy river plains of the Cascade mountain range just 15 miles from Bend, Sunriver Resort provides all of the amenities for the perfect staycation.

COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort

"At Sunriver Resort you can get away from everyday life, enjoy the country air and our scenic grounds, recreate and do pretty much whatever you like to do," said Tom O'Shea, managing director. "Our resort has become the ideal weekend retreat for the people of the Central Oregon region and we're very grateful that the readers of the Source recognize that."

The broad array of outdoor recreational activities makes Sunriver Resort the most ideal location for a Covid-19 approved getaway. Guests can play to their heart's desires coasting the extensive bike trails, paddling the lazy channels of the Deschutes, or riding horseback through the scenic grasslands. To finish off the evening, fine dining is offered from several restaurants on the resort grounds.

COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort

"We have multiple amenities that guests can enjoy. Our grounds are extremely spacious and allow for a surplus of recreation, it feels very open and inviting to families," said O'Shea.

Despite the sacrifices made during the pandemic, Sunriver Resort remains one of the hottest attractions in Central Oregon.

"We have had to make some adjustments to keep our guests safe during the pandemic but thanks to our large offering of outdoor activities we have had a very successful busy summer."

Sunriver Resort
17600 Center Dr., Sunriver
855-420-8206
Destinationhotels.com/sunriverresort

2nd - Pronghorn

 

