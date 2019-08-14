Search
Arts & Culture

Best TV Personality 

Bob Shaw, KTVZ

By

Lots of people have a love for recreational vehicles—especially in the summer in Central Oregon—but were it not for the good ol' RV, Central Oregonians might not be able to boast a local treasure in Bob Shaw, chief meteorologist and community affairs director at KTVZ. Shaw came to this area for a job with Beaver Coach, eventually finding his way to the weather desk at the area's NBC affiliate news station.

COURTESY KTVZ
  • Courtesy KTVZ

As Shaw put it, he "fell backwards into TV." Whatever direction he fell, it's clear Source readers have embraced him. This year, Shaw is taking home the title of Best TV Personality for the 18th time in the 20 years he's been on the air.

He's highly visible on the airwaves of Central Oregon—but he's also a steady presence at many local fundraisers and events. He also takes special pride in being part of 21 Cares for Kids, a partnership between the TV station and a handful of local nonprofits working for the benefit of area kids.



"One of my biggest loves is getting into the schools," Shaw said, describing the various appearances he makes, as well as the mentorship and guidance he's able to offer young people who are interested in the news biz.

"I'm so grateful to Central Oregon for the opportunities they give me to come into their homes every morning, and in the community," Shaw said.

Bob Shaw: Having a sparkling day in Central Oregon for the past 20 years...

2nd place - Samantha O'Connor, KOHD


August 14-21, 2019

  2019 Best of Central Oregon

