 Best Vegan/Vegetarian 2022 | Toasty | Food | Bend
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Vegan/Vegetarian 

Toasty

By

Just because someone is vegan doesn’t mean they don’t, once in a while, crave the tasty flavors of a “crunchwrap” from one ubiquitous yet here-unnamed Mexican-style fast food restaurant. With the addition of the Toasty “plant-based magic” food cart to the Bend scene, vegans can get what they’re craving and not wonder what mysteries lie inside that grilled tortilla. While the 100% plant-based Nacho Crunchwrap is what keeps this omnivorous writer coming back for more, the business was initially conceived as a place to serve up avocado toasts. It quickly morphed into a space for all things plant based—including salads, tacos, and that craveable crunchwrap that now comes in nacho, buffalo chick’n or (plant-based) cheeseburger. 

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek

“It can be really hard to find vegan food that is fresh and flavorful and tastes so similar to the non-vegan food that most people are used to, and we’ve filled that void here in this community,” said owner Brooke Priem, who's assisted by manager Zach Tobias. “A lot of people come to Toasty not even knowing that it’s vegan, which I think is really cool, and when we tell them that it is, they’re always really impressed.”

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek

Toasty, located inside a vintage trailer at The Podski, has only been on the scene since 2021, and so far is making quite a splash. For the vegans who have lamented about seeing a non-vegan place win in this category in the past, you’re finally vindicated. Make great vegan food and even the omnivores will flock there—and who knows, it might even result in a few converts. Since Toasty also made it to the podium in the Best Food Cart category, getting 2nd to the popular Hawaiian cart, Aina, that argument seems only more true.

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek


Location Details Toasty
536 NW Arizona Ave
Old Bend
Bend, OR
541-668-4975
Tue-Sat noon-8pm
Food Carts and Vegetarian/Vegan
Map



SECOND PLACE:  Active Culture

Location Details Active Culture
285 NW Riverside Blvd
Old Bend
Bend, OR
541-241-2926
Mon-Fri 11am-6pm, Sat-Sun 9am-8pm
Lunch Spots, Casual American, Vegetarian/Vegan and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map
  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 11, 2022

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation