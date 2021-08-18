Arriving and finding the entrance at Revival Vintage feels like part of the fun. The tiny shop is tucked away on the second floor of the Affatati Building off of Division Street. Signs decorated with decorative handwriting and a few vintage pieces lead you to your final destination. The doorway turns and welcomes you into a cozy little vintage shop. I'm greeted with a "woof" by a fluffy gray dog that I later learned is named Teddy. After being approved by the guard dog, visitors will be met with the owner of the shop, Shasta Ashford. She opened Revival Vintage in the middle of the pandemic and credits her success to the incredible community of makers and vintage lovers in town.

"I opened in December 2019 and the community has pulled up ever since," she said.

Shasta is passionate about vintage and "shopping slow." Fast fashion thrives off low wages, long hours and contributes to pollution. "How we spend our money is essentially a "vote" on how we want this world to operate," she explains. Supporting local resellers and thrift stores is one way to support slow fashion. Vintage lovers already know the thrill of finding that perfect piece and there is no shortage of stellar vintage finds in this space. Clothing lines the walls and interesting household items are stacked on shelves throughout the one-room shop. For resellers and makers, the energy spent on finding "purpose (and homes) for treasures we source or create...is worth every moment."

Ashford also reminded me and our readers that she consigns her clothing for 40% commission to the seller; bring in pieces for some cash and spread the secondhand love. For those looking for even more ways to celebrate, on Aug. 26 Revival Vintage and Luck of The Draw will host their third Thrifty Thursday. Resellers and makers line the halls of the building while shoppers can enjoy live music and brews from Boneyard and Avid.

Revival Vintage

1824 NE Division St. Suite 1, Bend

503-702-3552

On Instagram @revivalvintagebend





