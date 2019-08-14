Search
Best Wine List 

Portello Winecafe

Portello Winecafe's owner, staff and customers share a love of wine that has powered the restaurant for more than a decade.

"We've just built this great little community around our restaurant," said Courtney Toci, who has owned Portello Winecafe for about a year after managing it for about five.

Portello prides itself on offering wine from around the world and from small producers that people may not know, Toci said. And it aims to offer the wines that people know and love while also trying out new, fresh items.

Toci said, "We have a really passionate and knowledgeable staff," as well as customers who enjoy making recommendations and connecting with customers.

Wines offered by the glass come from the local region and from Italy, Spain, France, Chile, Argentina, Portugal, South Africa and Germany. A Monday wine night offers its wines-by-the-glass selection for $5 from 4-9pm. Happy Hour from 4-6pm, Tuesdays through Fridays, offers glasses of red, white and "bubbles" for $5 and Stella Artois for $3. The menu includes salads, paninis, ravioli, cheese, bruschetta, and soups, along with desserts of fruit cobbler, chocolate souffle and crème brulee. A beer list features mostly Oregon brews.

Portello has been located in Northwest Crossing's hub for 13 years. It attracts its regulars in the evening, along with special visits like bachelorette parties. Tables on the sidewalk offer a good spot to people-watch, while the interior expands with a bar and table seating.

"We're just going to continue doing what we've been doing," Toci said.

Location Details Portello Wine Café
Portello Wine Café
2754 NW Crossing Drive
Summit West
Bend, OR
541-385-1777
Sun-Tue 4-9pm; Wed-Thur 11:30am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-10pm
European and Bar / Pub / Lounge
2nd Place:

Location Details The Good Drop Wine Shoppe
141 NW Minnesota Ave
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-410-1470
M-T 11:30-7pm Friday and Saturday 12-8 Sunday 12-4
Bar / Pub / Lounge
Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

