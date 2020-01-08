Beyond Campfire Cooking 

When I think of 'camping' and 'cooking,' I imagine an Igloo full of hot dogs, frozen burger patties, and, for special occasions, a carton of eggs and bagged hash browns. The pros at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe have spent their fair share of cooking on riverbanks and remote forest locales, mastering the art of cooking with coals and definitely without beef franks. During the Dutch Oven Cooking Clinic, the seasoned staff will teach Dutch oven techniques—like a campfire slow cooker. They'll demonstrate recipes such as pineapple upside-down cake, chicken and dumplings, apple pie and bacon cornbread. Samples included.

Facebook, Tumalo Creek

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe

January 29, 5:30 pm

805 SW Industrial way, suite 6

tumalocreek.com/dutch-oven-night-cooking-clinic/

$8