Big Events! 

Wednesdays, May 2 – Oct. 10, 2018
BEND FARMERS MARKET
Shop for fresh produce, cage-free eggs, grass-fed beef and more from Oregon farmers. 2-6pm. Brooks Street, Downtown Bend. bendfarmersmarket.com
First Fridays
ART WALK
Meet local artists, enjoy art, live music and drinks while strolling the streets of downtown Bend the first Friday of every month. 5-9pm. Downtown Bend, various locations. Free. downtownbend.org
Sat., May 26, 2018
HAPPY GIRLS RUN – BEND
Bringing together women of all levels of fitness and achievement for a race nothing short of life changing for many runners. Featuring Half Marathon, 10K & 5K distances. 9am. Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend. Registration varies. happygirlsrun.com
Sat., June 2, 2018
BEND BEER CHASE
A one-day, six-person, 50-mile running relay from Bend, to Redmond, Sisters and back. Consists of 12 legs, with each team member running a portion of the race. Includes stops at seven local breweries. Worthy Brewing, 495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend. Registration varies. bendbeerchase.cascaderelays.com
June 2-17, 2018
OREGON SENIOR GAMES
Athletes ages 50+ compete in one of 15 sports, including archery, golf, badminton, shuffleboard, pickleball and more. Test your mettle against other seniors while enjoying a getaway to the outdoor playground of the West. Various times and locations around Bend. Registration varies. oregonseniorgames.com
June 15-17, 2018
BITE OF BEND
Celebrate the local flavor of Central Oregon at the region's largest food festival. The three-day party on the streets of downtown Bend showcases the best bites area restaurateurs have to offer. Bite Week follows with special dinners and workshops. Downtown Bend. Free entry. biteofbend.com
Sun., June 17, 2018
BITE OF BEND BEER RUN
Sends participants along a 5K race loop through Drake Park along the Deschutes River and back through Columbia Park, stopping for brews from 10 Barrel, Cascade Lakes, Deschutes and Immersion breweries. Bonus prizes are awarded to participants in the best costumes! Get the kids in the action as well—check out the Root Beer Run Sat., June 16! Noon. Corner of Minnesota & Bond, Bend. Early Bird (until June 15): $20, Day of Event: $30.
biteofbend.com/beer-run
June 21 – June 24, 2018
4 PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL
A family-friendly, music-filled weekend in beautiful Bend. Over 20 bands, three stages, two bars, silent disco, yoga, Kidlandia and more. Headlining: Greensky Bluegrass and Nahko and Medicine for the People, as well as Poor Man's Whiskey, The Brothers Comatose, The Mother Hips, Molly Tuttle, Particle and more. Stevenson Ranch, 21085 Knott Rd. Bend. $200/weekend pass. 4peaksmusic.com
Sat., June 30, 2018
DESCHUTES BREWERY 30TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Deschutes Brewery's Dirty 30! Enjoy special anniversary beer collaborations with former Deschutes Brewery brewers, Black Butte Porter barrel-aged reserve beers and whiskies at their famous Street Pub and a 186-foot-long pop-up bar. Entertainment for the whole fam. Noon-9:30pm. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend. Free. deschutesbrewery.com
Fri., July 13 – Sun., July 15, 2018
BEND SUMMER FESTIVAL
Enjoying 27 years of kicking off the summer season, the First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival draws 75,000 visitors. Features fine artists and craftspeople, artisans and performers, and three stages of some of the best regional and national blues, rock and jazz. Friday, 5-11pm | Saturday, 11am - 11pm | Sunday, 11am - 5pm. Downtown Bend. Free admission. bendsummerfestival.com
Fri., July 27 - Sun., July 29, 2018
BALLOONS OVER BEND & CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL
Balloons Over Bend is a fun-filled weekend with many opportunities to see hot air balloons take flight. Activities throughout the weekend include the Children's Festival, launches, meet and greets with pilots and Night Glow. Balloon events at various locations in Bend & Redmond. Children's Festival: Saturday, 10am-4pm. Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend. $10/adv., $15/door. balloonsoverbend.com
Wed., Aug. 1 – Sun., Aug. 5, 2018
DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIR & RODEO
Celebrating 99 years of family-friendly entertainment! Bring the kids for five days of carnival rides, tasty food, live music and of course, rodeo. 10am-5pm. Deschutes County Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond. expo.deschutes.org/fair
Sat., Aug. 11, 2018
HAULIN' ASPEN
A 6.5-mile course (dubbed the "Half As"), a half marathon and a full marathon. A points qualifier for the Trail Runner Magazine Trophy Series and Central Oregon's only full trail marathon. Trails wind through Wanoga Sno-Park and forestland. 7am. Wanoga Snow Play Area, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend. Registration varies. bendraces.com/haulin-aspen
Thur., Aug. 16 – Sat., Aug. 18, 2018
BEND BREWFEST
Three days of tasty craft beer, cider and wine along the banks of the Deschutes River. Over 60 breweries, 150 beers, ciders and wines and X-taps with limited-release small batch beers. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Dr., Bend. $20/mug + 5 tasting tokens. bendbrewfest.com
Fri., Aug. 24 – Sun., Aug. 26, 2018
VOLCANIC BIKE & BREW FESTIVAL
Free bike demos, live music and vendors, all located in the West Village Base Area. Visit the beer garden for brews, your favorite BBQ foods and the best view of the Skills Park. Mt. Bachelor, 13000 SW Century Dr., Bend. mtbachelor.com
Fri., Aug. 24 & Sat., Aug. 25, 2018
THEATER IN THE PARK
Great theater in the park, featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar." 7pm. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend. $22-45/GA. $52-$75/VIP. theaterbend.com
Fri., Aug. 31 & Sat., Sept. 1, 2018
THE LITTLE WOODY
Celebrating craft wood-aged beers from across the Northwest, along with small-batch whiskeys. Taste selections from 25 local and regional brewers and distillers. Friday, 5-10pm | Ages 21+. Saturday, noon-6pm | All ages. After 6pm, ages 21+. Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave. Bend. $12-$15. thelittlewoody.com
Fri., Sept. 7 – Sun., Sept. 9, 2018
SISTERS FOLK FESTIVAL
Artists perform in 11 small venues scattered throughout Sisters, creating an intimate atmosphere. The lineup includes Justin Townes Earle, Claire Lynch and Joe Purdy. Various locations in Sisters. $150/weekend pass. sistersfolkfestival.org
Fri., Oct. 5 – Sun., Oct. 7, 2018
BEND FALL FESTIVAL
Sure to be a new family tradition to newcomers, the weekend includes pumpkin carving, gourmet food and wine, a Harvest Market, live music and more. Friday, 5-11pm | Saturday, 11am-11pm | Sunday, 11am-5pm. Downtown Bend. Free admission. bendfallfestival.com
Sat., Nov. 3, 2018
HAPPY GIRLS RUN – SISTERS
Bringing together women of all levels of physical fitness and achievement. The half marathon winds along a challenging trail on Peterson Ridge and the 5K takes runners through downtown Sisters. 9am. Five Pine Lodge, 1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters. Registration varies. happygirlsrun.com
Sat., Jan 12, 2019
CASCADES WEDDING SHOW
A one-day event for Central Oregon event professionals to connect with future brides and grooms! An elegant bridal experience, including collaborative vendor booths, educational presentations and workshops. Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, 3075 N Hwy 97. Bend. cascadesweddingshow.com
Fri., Feb. 15 – Sun., Feb. 17, 2019
OREGON WINTERFEST
Join thousands of spirited locals and visitors President's Day weekend for three days of live music, delicious food and drink and activities for the whole family. The fire pit artist installations and ice sculptures are a must-see. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr, Bend. oregonwinterfest.com
Sun., April 7, 2019
SALMON RUN
The Salmon Run returns to the Deschutes River Trail in the Old Mill District, offering a half marathon, 10K and 5K. Do you have small fry who's winter stir crazy? Register them for the Little Fry Run, part of the Kids Rock the Races Series. 9am. Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Dr, Bend. Registration varies. bendraces.com/salmon-run