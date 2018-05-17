Big Events! 

Bend Summer Festival

Wednesdays, May 2 – Oct. 10, 2018



BEND FARMERS MARKETShop for fresh produce, cage-free eggs, grass-fed beef and more from Oregon farmers.

First Fridays



ART WALKMeet local artists, enjoy art, live music and drinks while strolling the streets of downtown Bend the first Friday of every month.

Sat., May 26, 2018



HAPPY GIRLS RUN – BENDBringing together women of all levels of fitness and achievement for a race nothing short of life changing for many runners. Featuring Half Marathon, 10K & 5K distances.

Sat., June 2, 2018



BEND BEER CHASEA one-day, six-person, 50-mile running relay from Bend, to Redmond, Sisters and back. Consists of 12 legs, with each team member running a portion of the race. Includes stops at seven local breweries.

June 2-17, 2018



OREGON SENIOR GAMESAthletes ages 50+ compete in one of 15 sports, including archery, golf, badminton, shuffleboard, pickleball and more. Test your mettle against other seniors while enjoying a getaway to the outdoor playground of the West.

June 15-17, 2018



BITE OF BENDCelebrate the local flavor of Central Oregon at the region's largest food festival. The three-day party on the streets of downtown Bend showcases the best bites area restaurateurs have to offer. Bite Week follows with special dinners and workshops.

Sun., June 17, 2018



BITE OF BEND BEER RUNSends participants along a 5K race loop through Drake Park along the Deschutes River and back through Columbia Park, stopping for brews from 10 Barrel, Cascade Lakes, Deschutes and Immersion breweries. Bonus prizes are awarded to participants in the best costumes! Get the kids in the action as well—check out the Root Beer Run Sat., June 16!

June 21 – June 24, 2018



4 PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVALA family-friendly, music-filled weekend in beautiful Bend. Over 20 bands, three stages, two bars, silent disco, yoga, Kidlandia and more. Headlining: Greensky Bluegrass and Nahko and Medicine for the People, as well as Poor Man's Whiskey, The Brothers Comatose, The Mother Hips, Molly Tuttle, Particle and more.

Sat., June 30, 2018



DESCHUTES BREWERY 30TH ANNIVERSARY PARTYDeschutes Brewery's Dirty 30! Enjoy special anniversary beer collaborations with former Deschutes Brewery brewers, Black Butte Porter barrel-aged reserve beers and whiskies at their famous Street Pub and a 186-foot-long pop-up bar. Entertainment for the whole fam.

Fri., July 13 – Sun., July 15, 2018



BEND SUMMER FESTIVALEnjoying 27 years of kicking off the summer season, the First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival draws 75,000 visitors. Features fine artists and craftspeople, artisans and performers, and three stages of some of the best regional and national blues, rock and jazz.

Fri., July 27 - Sun., July 29, 2018



BALLOONS OVER BEND & CHILDREN'S FESTIVALBalloons Over Bend is a fun-filled weekend with many opportunities to see hot air balloons take flight. Activities throughout the weekend include the Children's Festival, launches, meet and greets with pilots and Night Glow.

Wed., Aug. 1 – Sun., Aug. 5, 2018



DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIR & RODEOCelebrating 99 years of family-friendly entertainment! Bring the kids for five days of carnival rides, tasty food, live music and of course, rodeo.

Sat., Aug. 11, 2018



HAULIN' ASPENA 6.5-mile course (dubbed the "Half As"), a half marathon and a full marathon. A points qualifier for the Trail Runner Magazine Trophy Series and Central Oregon's only full trail marathon. Trails wind through Wanoga Sno-Park and forestland.

Thur., Aug. 16 – Sat., Aug. 18, 2018



BEND BREWFESTThree days of tasty craft beer, cider and wine along the banks of the Deschutes River. Over 60 breweries, 150 beers, ciders and wines and X-taps with limited-release small batch beers.

Fri., Aug. 24 – Sun., Aug. 26, 2018



VOLCANIC BIKE & BREW FESTIVALFree bike demos, live music and vendors, all located in the West Village Base Area. Visit the beer garden for brews, your favorite BBQ foods and the best view of the Skills Park.

Fri., Aug. 24 & Sat., Aug. 25, 2018



THEATER IN THE PARKGreat theater in the park, featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Fri., Aug. 31 & Sat., Sept. 1, 2018



THE LITTLE WOODYCelebrating craft wood-aged beers from across the Northwest, along with small-batch whiskeys. Taste selections from 25 local and regional brewers and distillers.

Fri., Sept. 7 – Sun., Sept. 9, 2018



SISTERS FOLK FESTIVALArtists perform in 11 small venues scattered throughout Sisters, creating an intimate atmosphere. The lineup includes Justin Townes Earle, Claire Lynch and Joe Purdy.

Fri., Oct. 5 – Sun., Oct. 7, 2018



BEND FALL FESTIVALSure to be a new family tradition to newcomers, the weekend includes pumpkin carving, gourmet food and wine, a Harvest Market, live music and more.

Sat., Nov. 3, 2018



HAPPY GIRLS RUN – SISTERSBringing together women of all levels of physical fitness and achievement. The half marathon winds along a challenging trail on Peterson Ridge and the 5K takes runners through downtown Sisters.

Sat., Jan 12, 2019



CASCADES WEDDING SHOWA one-day event for Central Oregon event professionals to connect with future brides and grooms! An elegant bridal experience, including collaborative vendor booths, educational presentations and workshops.

Fri., Feb. 15 – Sun., Feb. 17, 2019



OREGON WINTERFESTJoin thousands of spirited locals and visitors President's Day weekend for three days of live music, delicious food and drink and activities for the whole family. The fire pit artist installations and ice sculptures are a must-see.

Sun., April 7, 2019



SALMON RUNThe Salmon Run returns to the Deschutes River Trail in the Old Mill District, offering a half marathon, 10K and 5K. Do you have small fry who's winter stir crazy? Register them for the Little Fry Run, part of the Kids Rock the Races Series.