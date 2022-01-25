Big-Name Authors, Central Oregon Audience 

I
t's one thing to read a book and be inspired by its contents.
It's another to see and hear the author talk about the writing process and their inspirations for their stories. That's where the Deschutes Public Library Foundation's Author! Author! series comes in—inviting authors who have graced best-seller lists, won Pulitzer Prizes and more to share their insights with Central Oregon audiences. This year, like every year since the Author! Author! series began in 2012, big-name authors are introducing themselves to Central Oregonians.
On Jan. 13
Deschutes Public Library Foundation
, The New York Times bestselling author Amy Tan shared her stories with attendees, talking about her work creating "The Joy Luck Club," "The Bonesetter's Daughter" and the other novels and short story collections that are part of her repertoire.
Next up, on Feb. 3
is an Author! Author! event featuring Tommy Orange, author of "There, There," the book named one of The New York Times' top books of 2018, which was also a finalist for a Pulitzer and won the American Book Award in 2019. Through the stories of a group of Native people attending a pow wow in Oakland, California, "There, There" explores the complex struggles of identity among Native people living in urban environments. Orange is set to talk to audiences at 7pm PST via an online presentation.
But the fun doesn't stop there.
Audiences can also look forward to an event on Sun., March 6
, when prolific science-fiction writer Neil Gaiman takes the proverbial Author! Author! stage. Gaiman is the author of the comic book series "The Sandman," as well as novels including "Coraline," "Stardust," "American Gods" and "The Graveyard Book," for which he won both the Newbery and Carnegie medals. Gaiman will meet audiences online to talk about his works and offer insights into his process.
During a year when many events continue to be canceled or postponed, the Deschutes Library Foundation has found a way to keep bringing the inspiration and excitement of Author! Author! to local audiences. Since its inception in 2012, many literary luminaries have graced the stages for Author! Author!—including Colson Whitehead, Dave Eggers, Elizabeth Gilbert, Jennifer Egan, Colum McCann and many more.
Funds raised from the series go to the Deschutes Public Library Foundation, which supports the maintenance and growth of Deschutes County's public library system.
Tickets for the two remaining Author! Author! events are available by visiting the Author! Author! web page.
