Bingeworthy: 'Tiger King' is the Other Thing Everyone is Talking About 

I





In the end, I felt sorry for Exotic, and I doubt I'm the only one. The documentary shows him as a complicated and conflicted person—one who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison.



People are magnetically drawn to tigers and other big cats. The final title card notes that there are between 5,000 and 10,000 captive tigers in the U.S. and only 4,000 in the wild. If nothing else, this remarkable series might be a wake-up call to provide better lives for these fascinating creatures.



The seven-episode series is currently available for streaming for Netflix members.



It was recently announced the there is another television series in the works from Universal Content Productions starring Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin.







This story originally appeared in the Erie Reader, our newsweekly counterpart in Pennsylvania. Nick Warren started this series and walked downstairs to find his parents had started it almost simultaneously. He viewed the seven episodes in a single day. He can be reached at nick@eriereader.com. There are also scores of other memorable real-life characters. There's Rick Kirkham, a blunt and regretful reality show producer. There's zoo worker John Reinke, an earnest man who lost his legs in a ziplining accident, and Saff Saffery, who lost an arm to a tiger bite and happily returned to work the week after. There's strip club owner-turned confidential informant James Garretson, taciturn would-be hitman Allen Glover, and Exotic's campaign manager Joshua Dial, witness to a shocking (seemingly accidental) death who memorably delivers the line "fuck the feds."In the end, I felt sorry for Exotic, and I doubt I'm the only one. The documentary shows him as a complicated and conflicted person—one who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison.People are magnetically drawn to tigers and other big cats. The final title card notes that there are between 5,000 and 10,000 captive tigers in the U.S. and only 4,000 in the wild. If nothing else, this remarkable series might be a wake-up call to provide better lives for these fascinating creatures.The seven-episode series is currently available for streaming for Netflix members.It was recently announced the there is another television series in the works from Universal Content Productions starring Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin.

The show quickly shows its hand. Each episode opens with audio from a collect call from prison, a la Adnan Syed's in "Serial." Exotic is in prison and the show doesn't hide the fact that this has to do with him hiring someone to kill fellow wildlife enthusiast Carole Baskin.The first episode sets the scene, and mostly concentrates on character shading for Exotic and, to a lesser extent, Baskin. Founder of the organization Big Cat Rescue, Baskin was subject to a very public feud with Exotic, which eventually escalated to threats of murder.The second episode begins by focusing on Mario Tabraue, who also had an extensive collection of big cats. Supposedly one of the inspirations for Al Pacino's Scarface, Tabraue is a Cuban-American who served 12 years for drug smuggling and possession. Ultimately, Tabraue's thread is quickly dropped by the series, as despite his fascinating story, he takes little part in the further narrative. This episode's main character is Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who owns a 50-acre wildlife preserve located in South Carolina, The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.). In addition to having an extensive collection o big cats and a penchant for eastern religions, Antle practices a form of polygamy, something that Exotic notably does as well.The allure of tiger cubs and other big cats has an astounding effect on people. With tactics eerily similar to religious cults, animal owners barely have to persuade down-on-their-luck devotees to work for little wages under poor conditions. They do so happily, for the unique chance to be around animals like these, with owners able to parlay this attraction into huge profits, multiple sexual encounters, and social access. The series goes continually darker, dealing with the mysterious disappearance of Baskin's husband, multimillionaire Don Lewis. There are copyright lawsuits, suspected arsons, lost limbs, tragic deaths, presidential runs, methamphetamine use, gubernatorial runs, swingers in Affliction shirts, and ultimately involvement by the federal government.