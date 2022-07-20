Bird Flu + Backyard Flocks 

I was quite literally arranging to bring a new hen into our flock when the news broke: Bird flu. For me, bringing in a new hen will have to wait.



When it comes to breakfast, there's nothing quite like a fresh egg or two, plucked that morning from the coop of your very own backyard flock. Deep orange in color, loaded with nutrients and the love you poured into the "ladies" who made them... it's a beautiful thing. So when bird flu comes around, it's natural that a backyard chicken (or other poultry)-keeper might feel like they're in over their heads.

click to enlarge Courtesy Nicole Vulcan

On July 12, the Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a regional quarantine for the city of Bend and surrounding areas, after finding five cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial flock in Deschutes County. The 70-some birds living on the farm have since been euthanized.

During the quarantine, ODA conducts "surveillance"—in the form of a voluntary survey—that allows it to track cases. If more cases are uncovered, ODA conducts another survey 14 days later until no cases are found. The survey is available from this Oregon State University-Deschutes County Extension Service web page: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/announcements/important-information-poultry-owners