Birds: It's for the Stuffing 

Thanksgiving, as we observe it today, doesn't have much in common with the original feast of 1621. The temperature of the vibe between the Pilgrims and Wampanoag was above comfort level at the dinner table, with some participants arriving ready to rumble. Come to think of it, maybe today's Thanksgiving table hasn't strayed too far, being notable for bringing together people from warring political tribes to break bread together, with notoriously mixed results. And this election year, especially, it seems like only social distancing measures might be able to keep apart drunk family members ready to get angry and sloppy.

Ari LeVaux

Seafood stuffing--mussels, clams and oysters, oh my!

There was no pumpkin pie, because butter and flour were unheard of or sorely missed, depending on ones' affiliation, but wild fowl was likely on the menu, which leads me, among others, to conclude there was stuffing. Historians point to their evidence, while I point to the simple fact that both Pilgrims and Indigenous peoples are human beings, and human beings know how to cook. And cooks don't let an empty body cavity go unstuffed, especially during a three-day feast.

Unfortunately, we seem to take this for granted in today's America, where we think nothing of passing around side dishes filled with savory bread pudding called "stuffing" that has never seen the inside of a bird. That's the fight I'll pick this year.

Technically, this never-stuffed material is "dressing," not "stuffing." The reason this distinction is important is because the stuff that comes out of the bird is so much better than the side pan, even if the same went into both vessels. The juices from a baked bird impart an unmistakable, irreplaceable joy to the stuffing.

On the east coast, the local diet was heavy on seafood like clams, scallops, seaweed, oysters, mussels, eels and fish. I grew up in coastal Massachusetts, where we would sometimes dig a hole in the beach and fill it with ingredients like those above, and hot rocks, and have a clambake.

Somewhere along the way, in my Thanksgiving ruminations and experimentations, I decided it would be a good idea to stage a clambake inside a bird. In order to make it taste more like stuffing, I add breadcrumbs, herbs, lemon and aromatic veggies: onions, carrots and celery.

This recipe depends on a diversity of quality seafood. Plus, chickens, ducks and turkeys all work fantastic. Rabbit tastes like chicken, so that should work, too. But whatever bird you are able to stuff, large or small, you might find yourself with more stuffing than you can possibly cram into your bird.

The Right Stuffings

Since chicken tastes good with lemon, and seafood tastes good with lemon, I add a lot of lemon.

Some clam juice is salty, some isn't. Sometimes the salty ones don't mention salt in the ingredients, but it will show up in the RDA values for sodium. I've seen it with zero grams, 40 grams and 100 grams of added sodium, with different bottle sizes.

Serves 6

1 4-pound bird

1 10-oz bottle clam juice

6 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped carrots

1 apple, red or green, chopped

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

2 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 pounds seafood (for example; 1 pound mussels or clams on the shell, 1 10-oz tub of oysters and the juice, 6 ounces scallops, 6-oz imitation crab)

½ cup white wine

1 cup crouton-sized breadcrumbs

3 lemons, cut into quarters

4 potatoes, cut into quarters, to surround the bird

Rinse the bird, take out any giblets stashed in the cavity, and brine the bird in the clam juice with the salt and two cups of water.

Push down on the bird hard, so the body cavity fills with brine. Turn it occasionally and marinate for at least four hours in the fridge.

Rinse the bird, pat it dry, and put it in a roasting pan. Add the oil to a fry pan and saute the onions, garlic, carrots, celery and apple with the black pepper, thyme, rosemary and sage on medium heat. After 10 minutes, add the seafood, wine and lemon juice and squeezed lemons, and cook a few minutes longer, but don't try to cook all the seafood. Add the breadcrumbs, stir it all together and stuff it into the bird. Place the potatoes around the bird, along with extra stuffing if you go that route.

Cover with foil and place in the oven preheated to 350. After 90 minutes remove the foil. The skin of an extra-stuffed bird will have receded like the tide, leaving a bunch of mussels clinging to the bird like it's a beach rock. The stuffing on top, including the seafood, will hold the baste like a sponge. Turn the oven down to 300. Baste every 15 minutes until done. After about an hour, use a meat thermometer to make sure the bird's internal temp is at least 165. Rest, serve and eat.