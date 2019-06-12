Bite of Bend Cheat Sheet 

The Bite of Bend happens this weekend—offering locals a chance to try bite-sized morsels from restaurants you might not yet have had a chance to sample, in addition to the Top Chef competition, a Bartenders' Brawl, live music, craft vendors and much more.

Submitted

Since the Source's parent company puts on the event, we have some insider info. You'll find more than two dozen local restauranteurs offering bites, but here are a few that our spies tell us you should definitely have on your radar.

Riff Craft Food & Beverage Taproom is already making waves in its Box Factory location, and if you thought cold brew was the end of the line, we're guessing the java-inspired bites they bring to The Bite, such as the Altered Melon and Prosciutto Skewer, are going to blow you away.

Foxtail Bakeshop, also located in the Box Factory, features some of the most delicious, delicate and awe-inspiring sweets around—trouble is, some things are sold out before we can get to them. Let their bites at The Bite give us redemption. Just a sampling: Chocolate Sablee housemade Pecan Dolce Cookie Sandos, Lavender Shortbread Cookies, Animal Cookie Guava French Macarons.

Boxwood Kitchen has it goin' on in their new brick-and-mortar in the Old Mill—but if you haven't yet tried them, the bites they'll feature at The Bite will make you want to. Something not to miss: The fried brussels sprouts.

AJ Fish & Chips—We don't have a lot to go on here since this cart is brand-new, but we're getting word their food is phenomenal.

Bartender Brawl!

Also part of the Bite of Bend: Don't miss the Source Drinking Team at the Bartender Brawl, taking place Saturday, June 15 at noon at the Mixology Showcase.