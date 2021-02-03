 Blarenaked Ladies & Dad Man Walking | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 03, 2021 Culture » Advice & Fun

Blarenaked Ladies & Dad Man Walking 

Leaving some mystery as to whether you're all in will make you seem more desirable

By

Blarenaked Ladies

Whenever I feel like I click with someone, I want to be upfront and tell them I like them right away. My friends all say this is dating suicide (and that's how it's been working out for me). But if I'm looking for emotional honesty in a partner, shouldn't I lead with it?

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

—Confused

If we're arrested, we have a right to remain silent. Ideally, we don't just confess: "That was me, robbing the 7-Eleven. See — there on the video — that's my hair."

Best practices for criminals are also helpful for dating. In short, leaving some mystery as to whether you're all in will make you seem more desirable. Consider that we value things that are hard to get, which is why people spend thousands of dollars on rings with sparkly rocks chipped out of African mines when there are very pretty sparkly pebbles that can be picked up all over suburbia.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Psychologist Robert Cialdini explains that the less available something seems, the more desirable we perceive it to be. This doesn't mean it is more valuable, but fear of losing access to it kicks off a motivational state in us: a drive to get it that we don't feel when we hear, "More where that came from! Our supply's basically on the level of 'plague of locusts.'"

The thing is, you can tell somebody you're into them through how you look at them and touch them. Consider where your longing to be immediately "honest" in spoken-word form might be coming from. Holding back information causes psychological tension, as does the suspense when we're left wondering how another person feels. This tension is uncomfortable, so we long to relieve the pressure, like by exploding our feelz all over the person who inspired them. Tension released! Uh, along with the message that we're probably deeply needy and "not all that."

Try an experiment: With the next three guys you date, make a pact with yourself to tough out the discomfort instead of flapping your lips to make it go away. In practical terms: Don't confess. Just be. You'll ultimately have a better chance of finding the "emotional honesty" you're looking for than if you try to rush the process — like by calling the guy up and blurting out, "Hi...I really love you!" A strangely familiar male voice responds: "I'm sorry, Ma'am. This is the gas company."

Dad Man Walking

I'm a 33-year-old woman with a male partner in his late 30s. We eventually want children, and I've been considering having my eggs frozen. My doctor suggested my boyfriend should consider freezing his sperm. He is a "manly man" type, and his masculinity is a strong part of his identity. How can I keep him from being insulted and angry if I suggest he look into sperm freezing?

—Aspiring Mom

Unfortunately, the men with the healthiest sperm are the 20-somethings who have trouble sustaining adult relationships — but no problem, because they'll just have their mom call to tell you it's over.

We tend to have a weirdly one-sided view of fertility issues, as if a man's only role in babymaking is the fun part, and never mind whether Daddy's 27 or 70 at the time of conception. Meanwhile, women in their late 30s and their 40s get treated like they have dinosaur eggs. Having a bun in the oven at age 35 or older is referred to as a "geriatric pregnancy" or, less mortifyingly, being of "advanced maternal age." It's associated with increased risk of miscarriage and birth defects, as well as diabetes and high blood pressure in a woman during her pregnancy.

There's little understanding that aging sperm can be a problem, too. Researchers are still squabbling about when men hit "advanced paternal age," but there's general agreement that after age 40, sperm exhibit damage that can make it more difficult for a man to get a woman pregnant and are associated with greater miscarriage rates. There's also an increased risk of having children who develop schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders. OB-GYN researcher Dr. Nancy A. Phillips and her colleagues suggest that men "bank sperm before their 35th or, at least, their 45th birthday" to limit the risks to the mother, fetus, and child from aging sperm.

In presenting this to your boyfriend, consider that how you frame a story changes the story that gets told. Make this a story not of elderly sperm but of the very manly act of protecting the woman he loves from harm (along with any baby who might enter the picture). Chances are he'll see looking into sperm-freezing as a positive thing: a way he can preserve his he-man-liest sperm — instead of waiting till his varsity swimmers are more like old dudes floating on water wings in the condo pool.

About The Author

Amy Alkon

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Free Will Astrology—Week of February 4
Letters to the Editor 2/4/21
A Glass Slipper for Rapid Vaccine Deployment; A Boot for Hypocritical Relaxed Restrictions
Couples, Keeping It Interesting
Pandemadating: Love is a Battlefield
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Tumalo Art Co. February Group Show "Imagine"

Tumalo Art Co. February Group Show "Imagine" - Tumalo Art Co.

Fri., Feb. 5
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

We are so fortunate to live, work and play in a super-supportive community run by hardworking businesses that care about Central Oregon families. Let’s give credit where credit is due! Cast your votes in print or online for the honor of Best of the Nest! Winners will be announced in our Spring issue.

Instructions:

1. Please enter only once

2. Fill in at least 10 categories

3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big box stores)

4. Vote for one business no more than twice

5. Mail or drop off print ballots to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703

6. Cast your vote by 4pm, Feb. 19

7. Tell your friends!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Amy Alkon

  • Ancestry Dot Con

    Ancestry Dot Con

    If you have to give a 40-year-old kid a home in your basement, the kid should at least be yours
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Jan 27, 2021
  • Laddy Issues & Tender Mercenaries

    Laddy Issues & Tender Mercenaries

    Your friends join countless people with zero background in the therapy game who are quick to "diagnose" others with various insulting psychological issues
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Jan 20, 2021
  • Emily Postal

    Emily Postal

    I'm guessing the garbagemen don't get miffy when there's a lipsticked Dixie cup next to the corpse in the dumpster they're emptying
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Jan 13, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation