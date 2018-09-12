Blissful Spoon's Gluten-Free Goodies 

Facebook.com

Blissful Spoon

458-206-9607

blissfulspoon.com

Have food allergies or follow a special diet? The Blissful Spoon has gluten-free, vegan and paleo treats just for you."We started Blissful Spoon out of a love of cooking good food," said owner Miki Bekkari. "When we moved to Bend from Australia this year we wanted to start something new that appealed to both of us." The Bekkaris sell Blissful Spoon baked goods, muesli and energy bites at the Downtown Farmers Market, Northwest Crossing Farmers Market and the Redmond Farmers Market."For our gluten-free options, our goal is to show people that they can eat beautiful food, which is good for them" said Bekkari, "without compromising on the taste!" If you miss the market you can find their muesli at Newport Avenue Market.