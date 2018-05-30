Blockbuster Mania 

Submitted

What do these movies have in common? They want your summer and they'll take it by force.

There's really no such thing as the summer blockbuster anymore. If the movie appeals to mass audiences, people will see it regardless of the month it's released. "Black Panther" is the ninth-highest grossing movie in history and it came out in February—normally the month studios dump their crappiest movies. It's all blockbusters, all the time now. Get ready for this to be the new normal.

With that said, the next few months are going to be fat with massive franchise releases and a bottomless supply of sequels. Whatever your flavor, you're bound to find something you'll like between now and August. Let's take a look at some of the more exciting releases we have to look forward to.

June 1

Action Point: Johnny Knoxville returns as the owner of a dangerous amusement park in the 1980s. Real stunts are threaded throughout the story, so even if the jokes are terrible, watching Knoxville fracture his pelvis is always good for a few laughs.

June 8

Hereditary: The trailers for this movie, about a disturbing family, are so freaky that I've seen entire audiences go dead quiet while it plays. Filled with burning people, creepy kids and probably demons, this should be 2018's horror masterpiece.

Ocean's 8: Sandra Bullock leads an all-female cast as Debbie Ocean, Danny's estranged sister and heist mastermind. With a supporting cast featuring Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and RIHANNA, this should be a sketchy blast of fun.

June 15

The Incredibles 2: Yes, it's taken much too long for Pixar to mount a sequel to the beloved 2004 classic, but with the same creative team and actors behind it, hopefully the animated flick will be worth the (endless) wait.

June 22

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Count me as someone who wasn't hugely impressed with "Jurassic World," but this sequel brings back Jeff Goldblum, which should add to the entertainment value. We need another classic in this franchise, so here's hoping this one will do the trick.

June 29

Sicario: Day of the Saldado: The first "Sicario" was such a surprise that this sequel will have its work cut out for it, but with Josh Brolin (on a massive hot streak after "Infinity War" and "Deadpool 2") and Benicio Del Toro returning, the film looks like a powerhouse.

July 6

Ant-Man and the Wasp: It will be impossible for this to recreate the success of "Infinity War," but the original was such a surprising delight that it doesn't really need to. As long as the film brings some laughs after the massive downer of the "Infinity War," then it will be worth the time. Has Marvel really ever let us down?

July 13

Skyscraper: The Rock ripping off "Die Hard" in a giant futuristic building that's on fire? Shut up and take my money.

July 20

The Equalizer 2: In the first movie, Denzel Washington took out the bad guys in a prolonged action sequence in a Home Depot. This time around I'm rooting for the finale to be in a Bed, Bath & Beyond. We'll see what happens.

July 27

Mission: Impossible- Fallout: These movies just keep getting better and with the director of "Rogue Nation" returning, this looks like another pulse-pounding classic. Even if you hate Tom Cruise, give these movies a shot and you'll be pleasantly surprised.